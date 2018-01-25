Start at a young age (4) and talk with your children about their bodies, boundaries, safe and unsafe touches and secrets.

Empower children that their bodies are special and belong to them.

Empower your children that they have a voice and can say “NO” if something does not feel right or is uncomfortable.

Tell your children they can talk with you about anything, and you will not be uncomfortable with what they say.

Listen and remain “poker faced” no matter what they say so communication does not break down.

Do NOT use the terms “good touch” or “bad touch” – it is too confusing as sexual abuse can feel good. Use Safe Touch and Unsafe touch.

Do not hesitate to Report abuse. Reporting is crucial and adults need to trust their instincts and always err on the side of protecting children.

Disclosure – always believe your children if they tell you they were abused (they will often tell indirectly). It is so rare for children to lie about abuse, and your belief can make them feel powerful and give them strength to start their healing.

Tell your children it is never, ever their fault if they are abused. It is ALWAYS the abusers fault.

Counseling immediately is important. Not just for the survivor but for the whole family. Click Here for resources