by Anna Rose Johnson
At the Mexican Open event last weekend, Romanian legend Catalina Ponor announced her official retirement from the sport of gymnastics. A three-time Olympic champion, Ponor has been intermittently competing at the senior elite level since 2003. As she rarely competed on the uneven bars, Ponor became of the greatest three-event specialists of all time, performing powerfully on vault, beam, and floor. In honor of this talented gymnastâ€™s retirement, weâ€™re looking back on the best moments of her long and memorable career.
2003 WORLD FLOOR SILVER
Ponorâ€™s first major international victories came at the 2003 World Championships in Anaheim, where she won three silver medalsâ€”which she would upgrade to gold at the next Olympic Games!
2004 OLYMPIC BEAM GOLD
Winning gold with her team and also on floor and beam, Ponorâ€™s performance in Athens was perfection. This beam routine combined strength, grace, artistry, and originality in a flawless blend.
2011 WORLD TEAM VAULT
After a long absence from the sport due to a back injury sustained prior to Beijing 2008, Ponor returned to help her team to a fourth-place finish in the finals at Tokyo 2011. This solid vault was a big contribution to the teamâ€™s success.
2012 OLYMPIC FLOOR SILVER
Extending her amazing comeback even further, Ponor qualified to the London Olympics and made several finals, including the floor final. This incredible routine earned a silver medal against a highly competitive field of floor workers.
2017 EUROPEAN BEAM GOLD
Ponor took a break after her magnificent showing in London, but she returned in time to compete at the Rio 2016 Olympics. Determined to continue after missing out on a medal in Rio, Ponor vowed to return for the 2017 European Championships. Not only did she competeâ€”she also won beam gold.