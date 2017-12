by Anna Rose Johnson

At the Mexican Open event last weekend, Romanian legend Catalina Ponor announced her official retirement from the sport of gymnastics. A three-time Olympic champion, Ponor has been intermittently competing at the senior elite level since 2003. As she rarely competed on the uneven bars, Ponor became of the greatest three-event specialists of all time, performing powerfully on vault, beam, and floor. In honor of this talented gymnast’s retirement, we’re looking back on the best moments of her long and memorable career.