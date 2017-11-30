by Anna Rose Johnson

At the Mexican Open event last weekend, Romanian legend Catalina Ponor announced her official retirement from the sport of gymnastics. A three-time Olympic champion, Ponor has been intermittently competing at the senior elite level since 2003. As she rarely competed on the uneven bars, Ponor became of the greatest three-event specialists of all time, performing powerfully on vault, beam, and floor. In honor of this talented gymnastâ€™s retirement, weâ€™re looking back on the best moments of her long and memorable career.