TIENNA NGUYEN

Both artistic and powerful, Tienna Nguyen of Zenith Elite has enjoyed an amazing junior elite career thus far. In her first year as an elite in 2014, she traveled to France to compete in the prestigious Elite Gym Massilia and won the uneven bars title, and since then she has continued to rise in the junior ranks. She had a great competition at the 2017 WOGA Classic, finishing second on floor exercise with an expressive performance to “Taniec Eleny.” Tienna’s goal is to compete at the 2020 Olympics, and we’re looking forward to following her journey on the trail to Tokyo.