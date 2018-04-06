2018 COMMONWEALTH VICTORIES

The prestigious quadrennial Commonwealth Games are underway in Gold Coast, Australia! In competition news, the Canadian women won the team gold medal ahead of England (silver) and Australia (bronze). The Canadian gold medalists include Olympic veterans Ellie Black, Brittany Rogers, Isabela Onyshko, Shallon Olsen, and talented newcomer Jade Chrobok. (We’ll be interviewing Chrobok after Commonwealths, so stay tuned for her thoughts on the competition!)

England won the men’s team competition on Thursday, with Canada and Scotland taking home the silver and bronze medals! The English team was comprised of Dominick Cunningham, James Hall, Courtney Tulloch, Max Whitlock, and Nile Wilson:

What an incredible start to the 2018 Commonwealth Games for our home nations 🙌🥇🥉 Read all about it 👉https://t.co/dDkog7M4VM #GC2018 pic.twitter.com/FxJ0S0qLUD — British Gymnastics (@BritGymnastics) April 5, 2018

Canada’s Ellie Black led the women’s qualifications in Gold Coast with a 53.900, while Kelly Simm and Alice Kinsella of England qualified in second and third. Here’s a look at Black’s breathtaking vault from the qualifying round/team final:

Nile Wilson of England topped the men’s all-around qualifications with a total of 86.100, with his teammates James Hall and Dominick Cunningham qualifying in second and third. (NOTE: Cunningham will be unable to compete in the all-around final due to the two-per-country rule). One of Wilson’s highest scores of the day (14.750) came on still rings: