2018 COMMONWEALTH VICTORIES
The prestigious quadrennial Commonwealth Games are underway in Gold Coast, Australia! In competition news, the Canadian women won the team gold medal ahead of England (silver) and Australia (bronze). The Canadian gold medalists include Olympic veterans Ellie Black, Brittany Rogers, Isabela Onyshko, Shallon Olsen, and talented newcomer Jade Chrobok. (We’ll be interviewing Chrobok after Commonwealths, so stay tuned for her thoughts on the competition!)
England won the men’s team competition on Thursday, with Canada and Scotland taking home the silver and bronze medals! The English team was comprised of Dominick Cunningham, James Hall, Courtney Tulloch, Max Whitlock, and Nile Wilson:
Canada’s Ellie Black led the women’s qualifications in Gold Coast with a 53.900, while Kelly Simm and Alice Kinsella of England qualified in second and third. Here’s a look at Black’s breathtaking vault from the qualifying round/team final:
Nile Wilson of England topped the men’s all-around qualifications with a total of 86.100, with his teammates James Hall and Dominick Cunningham qualifying in second and third. (NOTE: Cunningham will be unable to compete in the all-around final due to the two-per-country rule). One of Wilson’s highest scores of the day (14.750) came on still rings:
2018 TOKYO WORLD AA NEWS
The FIG recently tweeted the revised roster for the highly anticipated 2018 Tokyo World Cup, which will take place on April 14. Among the competitors are Japan’s Kenzo Shirai and Mai Murakami, in addition to U.S. stars Sam Mikulak and Trinity Thomas:
SIMONE BILES IS BACK!
It looks like Simone Biles is definitely back! Named to the 2018 U.S. National Team on March 1, Biles is aiming to compete this summer, and this new clip of her beam training is getting fans excited!
USA Gymnastics also tweeted a video of Biles practicing her out-of-this-world Amanar. Summer can’t come fast enough!
VARINSKA’S UPGRADED BARS SET
Ukraine’s Diana Varinska won the women’s all-around title at the 2018 Stella Zakharova Cup (March 31-April 1), scoring a 52.100 to claim the gold over Lluna Casanova (ESP) and Farah Hussein (EGY). A quick look at her upgraded uneven bars routine from the competition (13.600, 6.2 D-score):
2018 PAC RIM NEWS
ICYMI: The nominative roster for the the U.S. women’s team at the 2018 Pacific Rim Championships (April 27-29) in Medellin, Colombia is here!
