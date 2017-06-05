HITOMI HATAKEDA WINS GYM FESTIVAL TRNAVA

In other major competition news, Japan’s rising star Hitomi Hatakeda won the senior all-around with a 55.100 at the 2017 Gym Festival Trnava this past weekend, scoring a 14.500 (5.7 D-score) on uneven bars. Slovakia’s Barbora Mokošová won the silver with an impressive total of 53.333, while two Russians, Daria Elizarova and Yevgenia Shelgunova, were third and fourth. Here are the medalists on the podium, courtesy of the Czech Gymnastics Facebook page:

Born in 2000 and eligible for 2017 Worlds, Hitomi has an exquisite style on floor exercise, not to mention incredible landings. Check out this video of her floor performance from the All-Japan Championships in April: