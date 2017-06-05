By Anna Rose Johnson
Ready to catch up on all the latest gym news around the world? We’ve got a fantastic roundup of everything that’s been happening on social media in the gymnastics community!
ELISABETH SEITZ RECLAIMS NATIONAL TITLE
At the 2017 German Championships last weekend, Elisabeth Seitz reclaimed her 2013 all-around title with a with a score of 54.000, while fellow Olympians Pauline Schäfer and Kim Bui took home the silver and bronze medals. Chronicling her journey at nationals on Instagram, Elisabeth posted a pic of the scoreboard after her victory:
HITOMI HATAKEDA WINS GYM FESTIVAL TRNAVA
In other major competition news, Japan’s rising star Hitomi Hatakeda won the senior all-around with a 55.100 at the 2017 Gym Festival Trnava this past weekend, scoring a 14.500 (5.7 D-score) on uneven bars. Slovakia’s Barbora Mokošová won the silver with an impressive total of 53.333, while two Russians, Daria Elizarova and Yevgenia Shelgunova, were third and fourth. Here are the medalists on the podium, courtesy of the Czech Gymnastics Facebook page:
Born in 2000 and eligible for 2017 Worlds, Hitomi has an exquisite style on floor exercise, not to mention incredible landings. Check out this video of her floor performance from the All-Japan Championships in April:
LAURIE PROMOTES OLYMPIC DAY
2016 Olympic champ and Dancing with the Stars winner Laurie Hernandez is encouraging everyone to “get active” in honor of Olympic Day on June 23rd!
MARTINA MAGGIO WINS ITALIAN GOLD MEET
First-year senior Martina Maggio won the Italian Gold Championships last week with a 56.050 AA total (including six tenths of bonus points). Desiree Carofiglio won the silver and Clara Colombo was third. Martina scored 13.100 for this powerful routine in the apparatus finals, where she won the bronze:
WHITTENBURG’S EPONYMOUS SKILL
In other news, the FIG announced that USA’s Donnell Whittenburg now has a skill named after him in the Code of Points! Whittenburg’s daring triple back still rings dismount is now known as the Whittenburg in the CoP.
MAGGIE’S NEW INTERVIEW
Our new interview with World champion and OU star Maggie Nichols will premiere on our site this week! Stay tuned to hear more about the transition from elite to NCAA, Maggie’s 2017 season, and her future plans!
US WOMEN’S CAMP ROSTER ANNOUNCED
The June U.S. women’s national team camp is underway, with such notable names as Ashton Locklear and Ragan Smith among those on the roster. Other gymnasts attending the camp this month include Gabby Perea, Maile O’Keefe, and Emily Gaskins.
