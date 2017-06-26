JAPANESE WOMEN’S WORLD TEAMS ANNOUNCED

The 2017 All-Japan Event Championships last weekend marked the final qualification round for the Japanese women’s World Championships team. After a fabulous competition that included a remarkable 14.850 vault average, Sae Miyakawa was named to the team along with two-time Olympian Asuka Teramoto, who won the beam final with a 14.100. Miyakawa and Teramoto will join Aiko Sugihara and Mai Murakami, who had been previously selected for the team.

In case you missed it, here’s a video of Sae Miyakawa’s powerful floor routine from the 2017 NHK Cup!