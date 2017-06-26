By Anna Rose Johnson
Ready to catch up on all the latest gym news around the world? We’ve got a fantastic roundup of everything that’s been happening on social media in the gymnastics community!
JAPANESE WOMEN’S WORLD TEAMS ANNOUNCED
The 2017 All-Japan Event Championships last weekend marked the final qualification round for the Japanese women’s World Championships team. After a fabulous competition that included a remarkable 14.850 vault average, Sae Miyakawa was named to the team along with two-time Olympian Asuka Teramoto, who won the beam final with a 14.100. Miyakawa and Teramoto will join Aiko Sugihara and Mai Murakami, who had been previously selected for the team.
全日本種目別お疲れ様でした！
ほんとに緊張しました、、、全日本の時は代表諦めかけてたけど、ほんとにみなさんの応援に助けられました😊種目別でしっかり決めることができてよかったです！世界選に向けて頑張りますっ💪 pic.twitter.com/1n1c1HA2RA
— 寺本明日香TeramotoAsuka (@asuka_teramoto) June 25, 2017
In case you missed it, here’s a video of Sae Miyakawa’s powerful floor routine from the 2017 NHK Cup!
USOC AWARDS FOR TWO OF USA’S TOP COACHES
Last week, 1991 World champ Kim Zmeskal-Burdette and Aimee Boorman (coach of Simone Biles) were honored by the U.S. Olympic Committee with two very special awards. Aimee was named Co-National Coach of the Year, and Kim was named Developmental Coach of the Year. Congratulations to both amazing coaches!
To Aimee… 👊🏻#welldeserved How lucky are we to do something we love so much & get to do w/the greatest people! THANK YOU for this honor! #Repost @usagym ・・・ Congrats to Aimee Boorman, Co-Coach of the Year, and Kim Zmeskal-Burdette, Developmental Coach of the Year, for Team USA! bit.ly/USOCCoY017 or link in bio
HORTON ANNOUNCES RETIREMENT
Two-time Olympian Jonathan Horton announced his retirement from competitive gymnastics last week. Always a fan favorite, Horton’s gymnastics will definitely be missed on the national and international stage. “I’m excited to turn the page and open the book on the next chapter,” he stated in a press release.
Thank you to @USAGym and to everyone for all of your support. Competing for team USA was an honor. 🇺🇸 https://t.co/XX6lZQjZgF
— Jonathan Horton (@J_Horton11) June 20, 2017
A TIE IN NORWAY
The 2017 Norwegian Championships were held last weekend in Rogaland, Norway, with a surprising tie for the all-around gold medal. 18-year-old Martine Skregelid and Thea Nygård shared the podium with identical scores of 49.050, while Solveig Burg won the bronze.
A veteran of the 2015 World Championships, Skgrelid also competed at Europeans this April, scoring an 11.666 for this uneven bars routine in qualifications. Such a unique dismount!
ASHTON ON MONTREAL, TOKYO, AND MORE
Have you checked out our new Ashton Locklear interview? In this Q&A, the 2016 Olympic alternate tells us about her experiences in Brazil last summer, the greatest moments of her career, and her plans for the future. The bars and beam specialist also mentions that she’s beginning to train floor as well!
In honor of #OlympicDay, check out our new interview with #Rio2016 Olympic alternate @ashton_locklear! https://t.co/4nDwkVYE0k
— Inside Gymnastics (@InsideGym) June 23, 2017
ALY’S NEW BOOK
Three-time Olympic gold medalist Aly Raisman revealed this morning that she has an autobiography in the works. Congrats, Aly!
Image © Lloyd Smith
Anna Rose Johnson writes about women’s artistic and rhythmic gymnastics. She loves Whippets, brownies, and full-twisting double layouts. Her writing portfolio can be viewed at: https://annarosejohnson.contently.com