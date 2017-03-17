by Anna Rose Johnson

The Nastia Liukin Cup in March is one of the most prominent J.O. competitions in the country, showcasing future Olympic stars and collegiate champions alike. It’s also a great opportunity to see some very artistic dance and unique choreography. In this article, I’ve chosen the six routines that I think were the most artistic floor performances of the 2017 Nastia Cup:

Fourteen-year-old Colbi Flory of Texas Dreams performs a classical and hauntingly beautiful routine. She’s verbally committed to UCLA, so it’ll be fun to see what kind of a routine Miss Val choreographs for Colbi!

Southeastern’s Lali Dekanoidze is an expressive 13-year-old with a highly polished routine—and she’s also the daughter of former USSR National Team member Sofia Managadze!

Thirteen-year-old Rose Casali of Southeastern Gymnastics brings an infectious enthusiasm and plenty of smiles to this energy-infused routine. And her connection to the music is brilliant, too!

Eighteen-year-old Denver commit Lynnzee Brown skillfully presents a sophisticated and powerful take on Bach’s Toccata and Fugue in D minor. She’s from GAGE, a gym traditionally known for producing gymnasts with quality choreography and artistry, such as Sarah Finnegan and Terin Humphrey.

Anastasia Webb of IGI, a 17-year-old OU commit, performs with exquisitely finessed hand movements in this dramatic exercise:

Playful and poised, 15-year-old Rylie Mundell of the Colorado Gymnastics Institute brings a fresh style to the J.O. stage.

What were some of your favorite floor routines from the Nastia Cup? Leave a comment below!

Image © Lloyd Smith

Anna Rose Johnson writes about women’s artistic and rhythmic gymnastics. She loves Whippets, brownies, and full-twisting double layouts. Her writing portfolio can be viewed at: https://annarosejohnson.contently.com