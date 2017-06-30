What if there were 12 gymnasts in each apparatus final, instead ofÂ eight?

If this rule change had been in place just since 2009, then 37 different countries would have been represented in World and Olympic apparatus finals, as opposed to the 24 countries that actually were represented. The London 2012 beam final was a perfect example of this issue: theÂ eight-person final consisted of two Americans, two Romanians, two Chinese, and two Russians. Had 12 gymnasts been allowed, athletes from Japan, Italy, and Greece would have been included as well. And who wouldnâ€™t like to see more unique routines and more celebrated gymnasts on the worldâ€™s largest podium?

Many gymnasts have been affected by theÂ eight-person finals. If 12 gymnasts had been allowed in finals over the past eight years, Vasiliki Millousi would have qualified to the 2009, 2011, 2013, and 2014 World beam finals, as well as the 2012 Olympic beam final. Similarly, Polandâ€™s Marta Pihan-Kulesza would have qualified to the 2010 World vault and beam finals, the 2012 Olympic floor final, and the 2014 World floor final. Under this system, Japanâ€™s Asuka Teramoto would have graced the Olympic stage in the London floor and beam finals, not to mention the 2011 World beam final. Australiaâ€™s Larrissa Miller would have qualified toÂ fourÂ World uneven bars finals, and the Downie sisters from Great Britain would have competed in six additional finals between them!

For decades, the FIG has been striving to increase global participation in gymnastics, especially in Olympic finals, and it seems as thoughÂ thisÂ simple solution would be hugely effective. We just saw some fan favorites miss finals in Rio by the slimmest of margins (Belgiumâ€™s Nina Derwael comes to mind). If 12 gymnasts had been permitted to qualify to each apparatus, many accomplished athletes would have had the opportunity to perform in additional Olympic finals. We would have seen hometown star Rebeca Andrade in the bars final, not to mention 2004 Olympic floor champ Catalina Ponor in the floor final.

