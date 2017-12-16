JAYLENE GILSTRAP

Jaylene Gilstrap is an innovator. Her breathtaking flexibility and originality on beam is delightful to watch, and she has great promise for the future. After competing at the 2016 U.S. Championships, Gilstrap had a strong showing at the Top 12 Championships in France this March, placing third in the all-around with a 52.199. She has trained at Metroplex Gymnastics in Texas for much of her career under the tutelage of Gina Logan and Marnie Futch, and her combination of power and grace should serve her well as she transitions to the senior ranks.