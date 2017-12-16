by Anna Rose Johnson
Last month, we celebrated three amazing U.S. junior gymnasts who will turn senior in 2018—Kara Eaker, Olivia Dunne, and Tienna Nguyen. Today, we’re highlighting three more rising stars that will join the senior division next month, and will definitely impress the gymnastics world with their skills!
GABBY PEREA
Gabby Perea could certainly be the next queen of the uneven bars for the United States. She trains at Legacy Elite in Chicago, the home of acclaimed bars workers Anna Li and Mackenzie Caquatto, among others. In addition to winning the bars bronze at the 2017 U.S. Championships, Perea claimed the gold on bars at the 2017 U.S. Classic and tied for the bars title at the prestigious 2017 Jesolo Trophy. Since her earliest days on the elite scene in 2013, Perea has demonstrated her elegant lines and ability to perform under pressure, gaining many fans along the way.
ADELINE KENLIN
Adeline Kenlin of Iowa Gym Nest has been “one to watch” for several years now, having captured the attention of gymnastics fans in 2014 when she qualified to her first U.S. Championships. In March 2017, she was a member of the gold medal-winning team at the Jesolo Trophy, placing fourth in the junior all-around as well. Kenlin—whose goal is Tokyo 2020—pairs a strong swing on bars with clean lines on beam. Her first U.S. national medal came last year on balance beam, where she won the junior bronze.
JAYLENE GILSTRAP
Jaylene Gilstrap is an innovator. Her breathtaking flexibility and originality on beam is delightful to watch, and she has great promise for the future. After competing at the 2016 U.S. Championships, Gilstrap had a strong showing at the Top 12 Championships in France this March, placing third in the all-around with a 52.199. She has trained at Metroplex Gymnastics in Texas for much of her career under the tutelage of Gina Logan and Marnie Futch, and her combination of power and grace should serve her well as she transitions to the senior ranks.