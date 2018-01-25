*DISCLAIMER: This is not a comprehensive timeline of events. This details recent events, and we will continue to update it as the story develops. We recognize all of the survivors and their incredible bravery.

Recent Timeline of Events:

Aug. 4, 2016

The Indianapolis Star publishes an ongoing investigation into sexual abuse inside USA Gymnastics, which is the first time the story is learned about by the wider public.

Aug. 29, 2016

The first public complaint about Nassar is filed by Rachael Denhollander to police.

June 2017

USA Gymnastics leadership approves and adopts a new Safe Sport Policy, hoping to strengthen the organization’s approach to athlete safety.

July 11, 2017

Nassar pleads guilty to child pornography charges in a Michigan Federal court.

Oct. 18, 2017

2012 Olympic Champion McKayla Maroney alleges she was abused by Nassar and explains what happened as part of a #MeToo post on Twitter.

Nov. 10, 2017

2012 and 2016 Olympic Champion Aly Raisman alleges she was abused by Nassar and explains what happened as part of a #MeToo post on Twitter.

Nov. 20, 2017

Nassar pleads guilty to seven counts of first-degree criminal sexual misconduct in Ingham County Circuit Court as part of a plea agreement.

Nov. 21, 2017

2012 and 2016 Olympic Champion Gabby Douglas alleges she too was abused by Nassar.

Nov. 29, 2017

Nassar pleads guilty to three counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct in Eaton County Circuit Court as part of a plea agreement.

Dec. 1, 2017

Kerry J. Perry assumes the role of USAG’s new president and chief executive officer after being unanimously appointed to the position by the USAG Board of Directors.

Dec. 7, 2017

Nassar is sentenced to 60 years in prison on federal child pornography charges.

Dec. 20, 2017

A lawsuit filed on McKayla Maroney’s behalf says USAG paid her to sign a non-disclosure agreement (NDA) in late 2016, so she wouldn’t talk about abuse by Nassar.

Jan. 9, 2018

Former USA National Team Member and 2015 World Champion Maggie Nichols makes a statement, revealing herself as Athlete A in the sexual abuse scandal.

Jan. 10, 2018

Raisman says USAG is “100 percent responsible” for the abuse by Nassar.

Jan. 15, 2018

2016 Olympic Champion Simone Biles alleges she is also a survivor of Nassar’s abuse as part of a post on social media.

Jan. 16-24, 2018

168 women read or have representatives read Victim Impact Statements during an eight-day sentencing hearing for Nassar.

Jan. 18, 2018

USAG announces it has terminated its agreement with the Karolyi Ranch, effective immediately, and The Ranch will no longer serve as the USAG National Team Training Center.

Jan. 19, 2018

Michigan State’s Board of Trustees sends a letter to AG Bill Schuette requesting an investigation of the university’s handling of the allegations against Nassar.

Jan. 22, 2018

USAG announces that its Board of Directors’ executive leadership — Chairman Paul Parilla, Vice Chairman Jay Binder and Treasurer Bitsy Kelly — have all resigned.

Jan. 24, 2018

Judge Rosemarie Aquilina sentences Larry Nassar to 40-to-175 years in prison on seven counts of criminal sexual assault. Judge Aquilina clarifies that her sentence will begin after Nassar completes his 60-year federal sentence.

United States Olympic Committee CEO, Scott Blackmun, pens an open letter to Team USA Athletes regarding the Nassar case calling for the entire USAG Board of Directors to resign and ensuring the public that the USOC has “strongly considered” decertifying USAG as a National Governing Body stating, “We believe it would hurt more than help the athletes and their sport.” Blackmun went on to say the USOC “will pursue decertification if USAG does not fully embrace the necessary changes in their governance structure along with other mandated changes under review right now.”

USAG president and CEO Kerry Perry releases a statement saying, “We will create a culture that empowers and supports [our athletes]. Our commitment is uncompromising, and it is my hope that everything we do going forward makes this very clear.”

USAG releases a statement responding to the USOC’s letter:

“USA Gymnastics supports the United States Olympic Committee’s letter and accepts the absolute need of the Olympic family to promote a safe environment for all of our athletes. We agree with the USOC’s statement that the interests of our athletes and clubs, and their sport, may be better served by moving forward with meaningful change within our organization, rather than decertification. USA Gymnastics supports an independent investigation that may shine light on how abuse of the proportion described so courageously by the survivors of Larry Nassar could have gone undetected for so long and embraces any necessary and appropriate changes. USA Gymnastics and the USOC have the same goal – making the sport of gymnastics, and others, as safe as possible for athletes to follow their dreams in a safe, positive and empowered environment.

Michigan State University President Lou Anna K. Simon resigns the evening after Nassar is sentenced in response to public outcry for her to step down.

Feb. 2018 – Future

The gymnastics community waits to see the changes that USAG and USOC have said they will be making.

Quotes:

Survivors

“Little girls don’t stay little forever. They grow into strong women that return to destroy your world.” – Kyle Stephens confronting Larry Nassar

“I have both power and voice, and I am only beginning to just use them,” Aly Raisman said while addressing Nassar. “ My dream is that one day, everyone will know what the words “me too” signify, but they will be educated and able to protect themselves from predators like Larry, so that they will never, ever, ever have to say the words, “me too.”

“My teammates and friends have been through enough, and now it’s time for change because the current and future gymnasts do not deserve to live in anxiety, fear or be unprotected like I was.” – Jordyn Wieber, speaking at Nassar’s trial.

Supporters

“168 buckets of water were placed on your so-called match that got out of control… It was my honor and privilege to sentence you. Because, sir, you do not deserve to walk outside of a prison ever again… I just signed your death warrant.” – Judge Rosemarie Aquilina

“My hope is this is the beginning of positive change. I will do everything in my power to help our next generation never have to go through what my teammates went through… I hope young women like Morgan, Ragan, Riley, Maile, and so many others will one day feel safe within the sport, and can continue striving to achieve their own dreams.” – Nastia Liukin

“I love these girls so much, and the fact that a system that is supposed to protect children has failed them so bad is so wrong,” Shawn Johnson East said on her Youtube Channel. “I think USA Gymnastics, for a very, very long time, has focused on nothing but winning gold medals… When these little girls have devoted their entire lives to one dream, and they feel scared to voice something that has gone wrong because they feel like that dream could be compromised is disgusting.”

“What unites us is our love for the sport. What unites us is that we are unwilling to settle for less than the best for this sport. What unites us is our relentless pursuit to give gymnastics back to the gymnasts.” – Shannon Miller

Other Actions: