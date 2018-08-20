The Biles Show

Making a comeback is not an easy task. Coming back better than before is close to impossible. For Simone Biles, that mission = possible. She won Vault. Uneven Bars (her weakest event). Beam. Floor. AND the all-around, for the fifth timeÂ­â€“and a spot in history! Her gymnastics is bigger and better than everâ€“something that would have seemed unimaginable just a year ago. Her bar dismount (tucked double-double) just floats out of the sky. Her two vaults (Amanar and a Cheng) nearly hit the rafters. While she was on floor, every eye in the house-â€“including those of her competitorsâ€“was fixed on her. Rightly so.

Â Boston Bounce

After a disappointing attendance count on the menâ€™s side, the arena was lit for the womenâ€™s event. An energetic crowd and a beautiful display of gymnastics made for a great event. With athletes battling for rights to advance to the next phase of World team selection, the stakes were high and the drama was intense. Regardless of who makes the five-member squad for Team USA (our bets right now are on Biles, Morgan Hurd, Riley McCusker, Grace McCallum and Jade Carey), they will be the team to beat in Doha in October.

The Real Competition

With Biles tumbling away with the title(s), the real race was for second. Coming in to Nationals, reigning World Champion Hurd (First State), 2017 American Cup Champion Ragan Smith (Texas Dreams), U.S. Classic Champion McCusker, Pac Rim Champion McCallum (TCT), World Vault Champion Carey (Arizona Sunrays) were among the top contenders. With a beautiful display of artistry and the drive of a champion, Hurd prevailed for silver, just ahead of McCusker.

Notable Numbers!

Bars Beasts

Bars was supposed to be a weak event for the American women. With standouts Gabby Perea (Legacy Elite) and Ashton Locklear sidelined, it looked to be McCusker who would prevail, but Biles just edged her out. Of note, junior Sunisa Lee (Midwest) scored a two-day combined of 29.55 which was .15 higher than Biles.

Â Big Air!

Among the skills that made our jaws drop today:

Biles on vaultâ€¦ Just watch the clip on YouTube!

on vaultâ€¦ Just watch the clip on YouTube! Careyâ€™s tumbling (Layout double-double, full-twisting double layout, double-double tucked and ending with a tuck full-in) stacked to a 6.3 D-score.

tumbling (Layout double-double, full-twisting double layout, double-double tucked and ending with a tuck full-in) stacked to a 6.3 D-score. Kara Eaker (GAGE) twist, twist, twist!

twist, twist, twist! Jordan Chiles has a double layout as her third passâ€“unbelievable the endurance and strength!

has a double layout as her third passâ€“unbelievable the endurance and strength! Trinity Thomas (Prestige) opened with a powerful double layout, and we adore her pass of two-and-a-half through to double tuck!

Rise to the Occasion

Itâ€™s been a difficult year for the athletes with distractions galore leading to this event. Not enough can be said of the fortitude itâ€™s taken to not only endure but prevail with such incredible performances. It really speaks to the hearts of these athletes and the character of all. Bravo!

Not Impressed

After hiding behind press releases for most the time since taking office, USA Gymnastics CEO & President Kerry Perry had her first extended Q&A session (Listen here!) with the press today (well, if you call all of the 22 minutes extended, that is). She came across as robotic and offered little substance, further solidifying the perception that sheâ€™s poorly equipped to lead the organization, which continues to face incredible challenges on a number of fronts. USA Today columnist Nancy Armour perhaps best captured the essence of whatâ€™s gone wrong:

