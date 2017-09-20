The menâ€™s team consists of Joe Fraser (City of Birmingham), James Hall (Pegasus), 2012 Olympic medalist Daniel Purvis, two-time Olympic champion Max Whitlock (South Essex GC), and 2016 Olympic high bar bronze medalist Nile Wilson (Leeds GC).

The four-member womenâ€™s team includes Georgia-Mae Fenton (East London), four-time Commonwealth Games champion Claudia Fragapane (Bristol Hawks), Alice Kinsella (Park Wrekin), and 2016 Olympic floor exercise bronze medalist Amy Tinkler (South Essex).

Itâ€™s definitely going to be a thrilling World Championships for the British team, especially in the apparatus finals. Tinkler will be looking to repeat her surprise Rio bronze on floor exercise (and perhaps upgrade her medal to gold!), while Fragapane will look to contend on beam and floor, where she won a bronze and gold at the Montreal World Cup this past weekend. Whitlock, one of the stars of Rio, could potentially defend his 2016 Olympic gold medals on floor and especially pommel horse, where he has always been a major contender.

Glasgow 2015 was an incredible competition for GBRâ€”particularly since the women won the team bronze in a historic final. While there wonâ€™t be any team finals in Montreal, there will still be plenty of opportunity for the British gymnasts to shineâ€”and hopefully take home some medals!