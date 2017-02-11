Every generation has its heroes. The 2012 Olympic team, nicknamed the Fierce Five, grew up watching Carly Patterson’s famous performances at the 2004 Olympics; while the Final Five of 2016 were inspired by 2008 champions Shawn Johnson and Nastia Liukin. The gymnasts who will take the Olympic stage in the following years have looked toward the gold medal-winning teams of the past few quadrenniums.

The dominating performances of the Final Five definitely inspired Brenna, who says she watches videos of their routines on YouTube “all the time.” Ashlyn says she has been “very inspired by teams like the Fierce Five,” while Nikki names the 2016 Olympic team champions as an influence. “They were confident and had powerful routines,” says Nikki. “They always looked happy and made gymnastics look fun. I have a wolf turn in my beam routine like Simone.”

It’s hard to believe that we’re already anticipating the next generation of Team USA; the gymnasts who will rise to stardom in 2020 and beyond. The bar has been raised high in the decade since the U.S. women first won World team gold on foreign soil in 2007, and it’s up to the young gymnasts of today to continue this immense domination. “It would be an honor to be a part of that group,” Nikki tells us. “To be able to represent the United States in the sport I love would be such an honor,” Ashlyn agrees. Brenna adds: “This has been my dream since I started gymnastics.” It’s the same dream that has fueled every great champion and is now inspiring these three gymnasts to strive for Olympic glory.