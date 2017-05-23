ROSE CASALI

For 13-year-old Rose Casali, competing at the 2017 Nastia Liukin Cup has been one of the most amazing experiences of her life. “It was my first time competing on podium and I absolutely loved it!” she enthuses. “One of the most memorable moments was meeting Nastia Liukin, who has been one of my inspirations since I was little! Nastia and her speech to us was great motivation to go out there and have fun competing [in] the sport that I love.” Rose ended up winning the junior all-around silver at the Nastia Cup on a night that she “will never forget.”

It’s a night that gymnastics fans shouldn’t forget, either. Rose, a Level 10 from the highly successful J.O. gym Southeastern Gymnastics in Weddington, NC, is already verbally committed to the University of Denver for 2020.

Rose decided not to compete at her 2017 J.O. Nationals qualifying meet due to an illness, but she’s busily looking ahead to her next season. “My new personal short-term goal is to continue with that momentum, train hard, come back stronger than ever next season and place at 2018 J.O. Nationals!” she says. “I would also love to earn the opportunity to compete at the 2018 Nastia Liukin Cup! A constant short-term goal of mine is to always compete well for my team. My long-term goal is to keep consistent and build on my skills so that I can contribute to my future team at Denver University. I am looking forward to competing NCAA gymnastics!”

Rose’s favorite apparatus is floor exercise, where she excels with power and enthusiasm, along with an unparalleled connection to her music. “I love to perform my routine and show off my skills!” she says. “My team gets really into cheering loudly for each other and it is so fun to feed off that energy when competing.”

This future NCAA athlete notes that she has definitely been inspired by Shawn Johnson and Nastia Liukin, “with their sportsmanship and friendship that they share,” says Rose. “Shawn Johnson with all that power and Nastia Liukin with all that grace, always made me think they were such a dynamic duo! But mostly, my teammates inspire me every day!” Rose also attributes much of her success to her incredible support system of family, friends, and coaches. “I wouldn’t be where I am without their support!”

Rose strives for elite-level skills to bolster her routines and to further contribute to her team and individual accomplishments. “A few skills that I am proud of are my back handspring, layout, layout on beam, my 2 ½ dismount off beam and my full-in pike on floor,” says Rose. “I have been working on new skills that I can’t wait to compete next season! I thoroughly enjoyed competing on podium at the 2017 Nastia Liukin Cup and would love to have that opportunity again!”

As Rose looks ahead to the rest of her J.O. journey and her NCAA career at Denver, she says that she hopes to “be an inspiration and role model to the young gymnasts coming up.”