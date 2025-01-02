“We’re coming in strong.” Sophomore Lily Smith and the GymDogs Ready For Glory

We spoke with Smith right before Thanksgiving – her excitement for the season lighting up the room. Smith’s an athlete we love to watch and cannot wait to see help lead her team back out on the floor this season ready to prove to everyone the GymDogs are back, and ready for glory. There’s no if this year when it comes to her goals. There’s only when.

“We know that we’re capable of so much more this year, and we have different coaches and stronger freshmen that came in and stronger transfers,” she said. “It’s pushed us to work a lot harder, and just know that we can accomplish a lot more this year.”

Jumping back to postseason last year, your team overcame such incredible adversity with injuries, and, I know a lot of pressure from so many people to do well on so many levels. Take me through that Regional because you were so close to the final, and I don’t think a lot of people expected that. How has it motivated you coming into 2025?

First, just struggling with so many injuries last year just shows how strong our team is. We had to adapt, and we had to train extra hard and push ourselves every day, hold each other accountable. And we did that. We showed that through our season. Although we didn’t make it to the second day of Regionals, we were so close, literally, so close. It was heartbreaking because, I mean, it was the last time competing with that team. We had amazing seniors, but it also motivated us and pushed us this year, knowing how close we were last year, with all the struggles we had.

I know you would have loved to be in Fort Worth at Nationals with your team. How was the experience competing as an individual and what did you walk away with as motivation moving forward?

Well, since I went alone, it’s almost like I can teach everyone else and give them advice and tips on how to handle that situation and being there – if we make it – which we are! But, I think I’m able to be there for my team this time around when we make it, and just help them through this, because we have such a young team. Obviously, I wish my team was there with me last year, but just being there as a freshman was a great experience, and I learned a lot of lessons and how to handle myself in that situation. For me, it was totally different from any other meet. I didn’t have my teammates there, and the prep of who I’m going to follow, what we say to each other in the lineup, and cheering each other on and all of that, so I definitely had to adapt, which I did. LSU was there cheering me on, which was great. But, I did put a lot of pressure on myself.

There was a lot of conversation about Georgia and what would happen, obviously, with the coaching change, which I’m sure was difficult in so many ways for you. There was so much social media hype and so many rumors. What was the atmosphere among the team during that time and leading up to the official announcement?

Well, first of all, our team stayed really together, which was really good. We were all here for each other. We just wanted to know who it was. And, obviously we did read all the Twitter [X] comments and everything. We honestly didn’t know what to expect, but our athletic director did a really good job of keeping us in the loop and reaching out and telling us, ‘we want you guys to succeed. We’re going to do whatever it takes. We’re going to get you the best coaches.’

It was really nice knowing that they care about us, they want us to do well. They wanted our input. It was definitely a crazy time!

Were you surprised about Ryan and Cécile being named co-head coaches and how that developed?

Our athletic director reached out to me and asked, ‘What are your thoughts about Ryan?’ And I gave him honest input and let him know that I love Ryan as coach. He’s amazing. I work great with him. I think he can do a lot of great things for this team. So we had an idea that Ryan might be staying. But then when they said he’s going to be co-head coach with Cécile, I was so excited because I was like, ‘Oh, we’re going to be in the best hands!’ This combination is the two best coaches out there, I feel.

Talk about the dynamic now in the gym, what those first few days were like, and how you’ve all settled into the coaching change…

Obviously, we’re all used to Ryan being our coach, and Cécile didn’t come until late August because of the Olympics. I put a lot of pressure on myself, because she’s the best out there. So, I wanted to be perfect for her. But then I actually got to know her and learned she’s very easy going, and wants the best for you. She cares about her athletes.

Cécile is more, ‘let’s talk through it. If you’re struggling, let me know. I’ll find a way to help you.’ And Ryan’s determined, like, ‘let’s get it done. Let’s get in and out. Let’s do what we do. Let’s do our job.’ That’s why they work so well together, because they balance each other out and are such different people.

Are there particular focuses in the gym in daily assignments, either adding difficulty or just being more consistent, for example, that you all are really zoned in on this year?

Definitely being more consistent every day and raising our averages. Our coaches track our stuff and on bars we have to track our sticks, how many routines we hit out of how many, just so the coaches can see how everyone’s doing and put the best people in lineup – who deserves to be in lineup — and who’s doing well at practice. We have to get our tumbling passes approved on floor. I think it’s really good, because then they can give us more corrections. I think that’s going to really help us in the long run, so that’s awesome.