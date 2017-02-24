Following in the footsteps of Shawn Johnson, Aly Raisman, Nastia Liukin, and Laurie Hernandez—all of whom have competed on Dancing with the Stars—Biles will attempt to secure the Mirror Ball Trophy on Season 24. The official announcement and complete cast list will become public on Good Morning America on March 1st.

Biles’ Olympic teammate Laurie Hernandez recently won Season 23 with her partner Val Chmerkovskiy. In August 2016, Biles told Entertainment Tonight that she “would love” to join DWTS, but she would be unable to compete in Season 23 due to her participation in the countrywide Kellogg’s Tour. “If I could do the spring season, I would love to do that!” she added.

We can’t wait to see Biles performing again. Stay tuned for more!

Photos © Ricardo Bufolin