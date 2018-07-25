By Anna Rose Johnson
With Simone Biles’ long-awaited return only days away, we’re taking a look back on the phenomenal journey she’s been on over the past ten years, from her early J.O. competition days to her unforgettable Olympic victories!
Feature Photo by Ricardo Bufolin
2009
This adorable clip from 2009 (when Biles was just 12!) shows just how long she’s been performing her impressive leaps and clean tumbling!
2010
Demonstrating polish and power at just 13 years old, Biles showcased this fun floor routine at the 2010 Buckeye Classic, an elite qualifying competition.
2011
Part of Biles’ unbelievable success on the World and Olympic stage has been her remarkable ability to regroup after errors and easily perform the most difficult of elements. In this beam routine at the 2011 U.S. Classic, Biles made multiple amazing “saves” on tricky skills… a testament to her focused style. Such poise and grace!
2012
This is the vault that put Simone Biles on the world stage. After witnessing this gorgeous Amanar, gymnastics fans and analysts began to realize what a force Biles would be in the years to come. Magnificent!
2013
While uneven bars has traditionally been Biles’ lowest scoring event, she has some lovely skills on the apparatus! At the 2013 World Championships, Biles qualified to the bars final, floating through an elegant performance that placed fourth among some of the best bars workers in the world! WOW!
2014
Biles’ first major balance beam victory came at the 2014 World Championships, when she captured beam gold with this powerful and stylish performance. Combining huge skills (that full-twisting double back dismount!) with a rare fluidity that isn’t often seen on beam anymore, Biles added another amazing routine to her repertoire.
2015
With near-perfect execution (9.850!) and her trademark stuck landing, Biles wowed at the 2015 U.S. Championships with this epic Amanar.
2016
Her official coronation… the routine that crowned the Queen of Gymnastics! Now a legendary performance, Simone Biles’ floor routine secured the Olympic all-around gold medal in a moment that will live on forever in gymnastics history. Time for an encore!
2018
After taking a little over a year off from competition and training, Biles returned to training in late 2017. USA Gymnastics released a teaser trailer of sorts with this video, titled “Biles. Is. Back.” From the looks of it, Biles is better than ever and ready for another quad of domination.
Anna Rose Johnson writes about women’s artistic and rhythmic gymnastics. She loves Whippets, brownies, and full-twisting double layouts. Her writing portfolio can be viewed at: https://annarosejohnson.contently.com