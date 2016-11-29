At the 2016 Olympics, Raisman sailed to silver in the All-around, behind teammate and good friend, Simone Biles. Raisman’s path to a second Olympics wasn’t easy, but her determined spirit paved the way. In this Audio Clip, we rewind back to the 2016 P&G Championships where Raisman talked about working toward a return trip to the Games, her Aeropostale ad campaign and her training philosophy. “I think that when you’re too hard on yourself and you want it almost, like, too badly, then it just makes you crazy,” Raisman says. “There’s a fine line between over- training and training right and then wanting to win and wanting to win too badly, so you gotta find that balance. “

Check out Raisman’s perspective as she chatted with reporters at the 2016 P&G Championships…