ALL-AROUND Ellie Downie topped the charts in the all-around prelims with a solid total of 56.198. Hungary’s Zsofia Kovacs and Tabea Alt (GER) came in second and third, while Elena Eremina of Russia placed fourth. Rounding out the top eight were Eythora Thorsdottir (NED), Kim Bui (GER), Melanie De Jesus dos Santos (FRA), and Martina Maggio (ITA).

VAULT Ellie Downie also came in first on vault, where she scored an average of 14.433 for her two vaults. 2015 World Vault Champion Maria Paseka (RUS) came in second with a stuck double-twisting yurchenko, while up-and-comer Coline Devillard of France finished third.

UNEVEN BARS On uneven bars, Germany’s Elisabeth Seitz and Belgium’s Nina Derwael tied for first with a solid score of 14.566, while Elena Eremina came in third. Seitz and Derwael have decidedly different styles on bars—Seitz is powerful and dynamic while Derwael has clean, classic lines and a style reminiscent of the great Chinese bar workers. Additionally, British teammates (and sisters!) Becky and Ellie Downie also make the cut for finals.

BALANCE BEAM Romania’s Larisa Iordache performed an excellent routine to garner the top beam position with a score of 14.566, while reigning Olympic beam champ Sanne Wevers (NED) came in second with a 14.300. Wevers’ teammate Eythora Thorsdottir came in third with a strong 14.233, while Catalina Ponor (ROU) ended up fourth (14.066).

FLOOR EXERCISE Ellie Downie led the floor qualifications with a 13.900, while her teammate Claudia Fragapane secured the second-place slot with a 13.766. Elena Eremina claimed the third position, with Eythora Thorsdottir qualifying to the final as well. Catalina Ponor had originally scored 13.566, but her D-score was later dropped due to the fact that she was missing the new requirement of a front tumbling pass. The change reduced her score to 13.066 and eliminated her from the final.