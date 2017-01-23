Morgan Hurd is an artistic, expressive first-year senior from First State Gymnastics in Delaware. She became a fan favorite at the 2014 Nastia Liukin Cup and has continued to rise through the ranks, culminating her junior career with a fifth-place finish at the 2016 P&G Championships. We recently caught up with her to talk about upcoming competitions and her goals for the future.

Inside Gymnastics: How is your training going?
Morgan: It’s going really well.

Inside: How have the national team camps been going?
Morgan: The national team camps have been going really well; I feel like I’m getting more confident every time I go.

Inside: Is it different with Valeri as the national team coordinator?
Morgan: I can’t really say for sure, because I really only went to one where Martha was the coordinator.

Inside: Are you excited to be a senior now?
Morgan: Yes!

Inside: Are you working on any upgrades or new skills for this season?
Morgan: Yes, I do have a few upgrades, but I keep my upgrades kind of secret, just [until] I put them out there.

Inside: What are your goals for 2017?
Morgan: My goals for 2017 are to make an international assignment, and to medal internationally.

Inside: What are your long-term gymnastics goals for the future?
Morgan: To make a Worlds team.

Inside: Your floor routine is so innovative; I love all of your poses and the dance. Do you help choreograph your floor routines?
Morgan: No.

Inside: How do you go about learning the routines, as far as how long it takes to learn the choreography?
Morgan: A few hours. The last one, I think, took about three to four hours.

Inside: What are some of your favorite competition memories?
Morgan: Definitely making national team [and] probably the Nastia Liukin Cup, because that was my first time ever on podium. And my first P&Gs.

Inside: Who are some of the gymnasts that you admire most?
Morgan: I admire so many gymnasts. Probably [I admire] Nastia Liukin, Simone, and Aly the most.

Inside: As far as this year, are you looking forward to competing at Jesolo Trophy, if you were selected for that?
Morgan: Definitely, because it would be my first international competition. I’m super excited.

Inside: What do you think will be the most different now that you’re a senior competitor?
Morgan: Well, clearly skills have to be more difficult and super clean and consistent even more than before.

Inside: What is your favorite apparatus?
Morgan: Bars.

Inside: Are you looking toward the American Cup? Is that one of the competitions you might be selected for?
Morgan: Well, hopefully.

Inside: Is there anything else you’d like to add?
Morgan: Just that I’m super excited for what this year brings!

Anna Rose Johnson writes about women’s artistic and rhythmic gymnastics. She loves Whippets, brownies, and full-twisting double layouts. Her writing portfolio can be viewed at: https://annarosejohnson.contently.com