Inside Gymnastics: Tell us a little about yourself and your gymnastics career!

Jade Carey: I started bouncing on the trampoline before I could walk. I also enjoy four-wheeling and archery. Gymnastics has always been a fun journey for me and I am excited for future adventures in this sport.

Inside: How has your training been going?

Jade: It has been going well. I have been working hard to upgrade my skills and polish my routines.

Inside: Tell us about being invited to the national team camps!

Jade: I feel really honored to be invited to train amongst such talented hard working athletes.

Inside: When will your next competition be?

Jade: I am not sure when my next competition will be; I just know that I am looking forward to competing because it is something I really enjoy.

Inside: What are your goals for 2017?

Jade: I would like the chance to represent the United States at an international competition.

Inside: What are your long-term gymnastics goals?

Jade: My goal is to make the national team and continue to challenge myself.

Inside: What are some of your favorite competition memories?

Jade: When I competed at [the 2016] J.O. Nationals, I got a vault named after me in the Junior Olympic Code and [received] a 10.0 on vault.

Inside: Who are some gymnasts that you admire?

Jade: Aly Raisman, Simone Biles, and Shawn Johnson.

Inside: What’s your favorite apparatus?

Jade: Vault.

Inside: Is there anything else you’d like to add?

Jade: I am really thankful for my family, coaches, and teammates for all the support they give me.