Inside Gymnastics: How is your training going?

Baely Rowe: Training’s going really well; right now we’re implementing those little things as we get closer to Regionals. We’re implementing the pointed toes, sticking the landings, straight knees, so we can get as many tenths as we can to [achieve] that perfect score. I think that’s the most important thing that we’re doing right now.

Inside: Tell us about your meets so far this season; what have been some of the highlights?

Baely: This season, the media always said that we were going to be a younger team again this year. But…I think we showed people that not only are we a great team to look out for, but we’re not that young team anymore. We have a lot of talent on our team, and it’s truly amazing to watch each and every one of our underclassmen grow into the gymnasts they are now.

Inside: How does it feel to be at the end of your senior year?

Baely: You know, I’m really just trying to enjoy each and every day here in the gym, each and every weekend competing with this incredible team. I’ve been enjoying it and relishing in the moment, so I think that was really important for me this year, to just do the sport that I love and enjoy the little things with the team that I’m always going to remember.

Inside: What have been some of the greatest moments of your NCAA career?

Baely: There’s a few. You know, I think coming off of my freshman year, I only [competed] on the balance beam. But coming back from the Pac-12 Championships and winning that for the first time for Utah was one of the greatest memories, and then doing it again the next year was something I’m going to remember forever. Over the years, I’ve been a part of teams with fantastic gymnasts, like Georgia Dabritz, Tory [Wilson], Corrie [Lothrop], having the ability to learn from them… [they showed me] what it was like to be a part of this incredible Utah program…all those memories that [I’ve had in these] last few years, I’m going to remember forever.

Inside: What are the life lessons you’ll be taking away from your experience at Utah?

Baely: Tom Farden, our co-head coach, always says, “small positive changes.” And I’m going to take that through my life, in a job, in anything I do on a daily basis, because small positive changes get you to the end goal that you’re trying to reach.

Inside: You enjoyed a very successful career in club gymnastics before NCAA; could you tell us about that?

Baely: That was so long ago. My last three years a club gymnast, [I placed] in the top seven every year at [J.O.] Nationals, [that] was incredible. Doing that and committing to Utah was something that I’d always dreamt of. My coaches always helped me throughout the way and they taught me the building blocks to be where I am now and the gymnastics that I have and the life skills that I have, so being a part of that was amazing. And having those accomplishments before heading to college was just incredible.

Inside: Do you think you might continue competing after NCAA?

Baely: I don’t think so. My plan right now is to be an assistant coach next year when I’m done, and then to figure out there what I want to do. I don’t think I’ll be doing gymnastics anymore after this year.

Inside: What are your goals for the remainder of the season, these last couple of weeks?

Baely: Just doing what we’ve been doing these last couple meets, they’ve been great, so we know that we’re prepared. And just going out there and having the confidence in our gymnastics and our preparation, it’s going to be really important for us going into these last couple meets this season.