Inside Gymnastics: Could you give us a brief overview of your competitive career so far?

Olivia Dunne: I started competitive gymnastics when I was seven years old, [and] I went from Level 4 to Level 8 the following year. By the time I was 10 years old, I completed a full Level 10 season and then went on [to compete] at the Hopes Challenge, where I placed 2nd. When I was 11 years old, I was the youngest junior elite competitor in the 2014 U.S. Classic. The following year, I qualified for my first National Championships, and have qualified every year since. In 2017, I was named to the U.S. Junior National Team and received my first international assignment in Jesolo, Italy, where we won a team gold medal. Now, I am beginning my 5th season as an elite gymnast and my first year as a senior.

Inside: Are you looking forward to your first year as a senior athlete?

Olivia: Yes, I am looking forward to competing for an opportunity to represent the U.S. on a bigger stage as a senior.

Inside: How is your training going currently?

Olivia: Training is going well. I’ve had to adjust to growing several inches in the last year, but I am excited to show the new skills that I am working on.

Inside: Are you working on any upgrades for 2018?

Olivia: Yes, I am working on raising my difficulty on bars by connecting my more difficult skills in order to obtain connection bonuses. On vault, I plan to compete a double full this year. On beam and floor, I am adding some upgraded skills and passes with new choreography and dance.

Inside: What’s your favorite apparatus?

Olivia: My favorite apparatus is bars.

Inside: What are your long-term gymnastics goals? Are you aiming for Tokyo 2020?

Olivia: As an elite gymnast, I am always working to earn a spot to represent the USA internationally. The Olympics is a certainly a goal.

Inside: What are some of your favorite competition memories?

Olivia: One of my favorite moments was when all the juniors who competed in Jesolo for the USA hit 20/20 routines and won gold. It was a moment I will never forget.

Inside: Is there anything else you’d like to add?

Olivia: This past year I committed to LSU for the year 2020. It has been fun to get to know some of my future teammates.