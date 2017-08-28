Inside Gymnastics: How is your training going?

Isabela Onyshko: My training is going very well. Itâ€™s been very nice to have the opportunity to focus on new skills this summer instead of practicing routines, like I have been the past couple of years. It has been making training very exciting.

Inside: Whatâ€™s your favorite apparatus?

Isabela: I would say that my favorite apparatus is beam.

Inside: Are you working on any upgrades for Worlds?

Isabela: I am working on some upgrades for Worlds on bars, including new connections, and floor. Right now on beam I am working on solidifying my routine.

Inside: What are your goals for the remainder of the year?

Isabela: For the remainder of the year I obviously want to stay healthy and really enjoy my gymnastics. I took about a seven-month hiatus from gymnastics after the Olympics to heal my injuries (wrist and shoulder fracture). Coming back was a much harder process than I thought it would be. However, the process let me rediscover the joy I felt as a little girl doing gymnastics. I want to keep that joy. I also want to have final-worthy performances at this yearâ€™s Worlds in Montreal.

Inside: What are your long-term gymnastics goals? Are you aiming for Tokyo 2020?

Isabela: Tokyo 2020 is for sure my long-term goal. After Rio there was no question that I wanted to do another quad and do even better than the last.

Inside: What was it like to be named to the 2017 Worlds team?

Isabela: It was a huge honor and super exciting to be named to the 2017 Worlds team. Like I said, coming back from the Olympics and a couple of months out of the gym took a lot of hard work and it was really gratifying to see that hard work pay off.

Inside: How do you approach a major competition like Worlds now that youâ€™re a seasoned veteran?

Isabela: I will definitely approach major competitions like Worlds with more confidence. I compete best when I am having fun and am not super serious. Now that I have gained some experience at major competitions, Iâ€™ll be able to put this behavior into practice.

Inside: Is there anything else youâ€™d like to add?

Isabela: I would like to add that I am really excited to compete in front of a home crowd. I love the energy and support that you get.