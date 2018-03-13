BAKU WORLD CUP

Location: Baku, Azerbaijan

Date: March 15-18



An apparatus-only competition, some of the world’s best event specialists often appear at the Baku World Cup. Uzbekistan’s perennial champion Oksana Chusovitina is slated to compete on vault and beam, while former Russian athletes Yulia Inshina and Marina Nekrasova will represent Azerbaijan on three events apiece. Two-time world uneven bars champion Fan Yilin of China will compete on bars and beam, as will her teammate, Luo Huan. The artistic Ioanna Xoulogi of Greece will perform on beam and floor, while Slovenia’s Teja Belak will compete on every apparatus except floor.

Major contenders in the men’s competition include reigning world still rings champion Eleftherios Petrounias (GRE), who will compete on rings and floor exercise, and 2015 world team gold medalist Kazuma Kaya (JPN), who is slated for every apparatus except parallel bars. Belarus’ Andrey Likhovitskiy, China’s You Hao, and Croatia’s Filip Ude will also perform. The Netherlands is sending a fantastic men’s team that includes newcomer Bram Verhofstad and veteran Bart Deurloo. You won’t want to miss this meet!

The complete roster and other details can be found here: http://www.fig-gymnastics.com/site/competition/view?id=14994

STUTTGART WORLD CUP

Location: Stuttgart, Germany

Date: March 16-18

This fascinating meet is divided into two parts: one is the official FIG World Cup and consists only of men’s and women’s all-around finals, and the other is a team competition that will include decorated athletes such as Olympian Janine Berger (GER) in her comeback meet and artistic Russian Maria Kharenkova.

The all-around meet will include some major names as well. USA’s Jordan Chiles will compete against Russia’s Angelina Melnikova in what should definitely be a thrilling battle. GBR’s bars queen Georgia-Mae Fenton and German veteran Elisabeth Seitz are also scheduled to compete. 2012 Olympic AA silver medalist Marcel Nguyen of Germany headlines the men’s field, along with China’s Sun Wei and Russia’s David Belyavskiy.

More details, such as the meet website and venue, can be found here: http://www.fig-gymnastics.com/site/competition/view?id=14981

The women’s roster for the DTB Pokal Team Challenge: https://www.enbw-dtbpokal.de/enbw-dtb-pokal-2018/starterfeld/teams-tc-frauen/

The men’s roster for the DTB Pokal Team Challenge: https://www.enbw-dtbpokal.de/enbw-dtb-pokal-2018/starterfeld/teams-tc-maenner/

BIRMINGHAM WORLD CUP

Location: Birmingham, England

Date: March 21-22

This World Cup features a fantastic blend of longtime fan favorites and rising stars, and the competition should be fierce. USA’s Margzetta Frazier, Russia’s Angelina Melnikova, and Japan’s Hitomi Hatakeda could be in the hunt for gold, while 2016 Olympic floor bronze medalist Amy Tinkler (GBR) and Canadian star Jade Chrobok will look to medal as well. James Hall of Great Britain, who just won silver at the 2018 American Cup, will compete in the men’s division with China’s Sun Wei, USA’s Donothan Bailey, and Germany’s Marcel Nguyen.

Learn more about this meet here: http://www.fig-gymnastics.com/site/competition/view?id=14976

DOHA WORLD CUP

Location: Doha, Qatar

Date: March 21-24

Held annually in Doha, this apparatus-only meet has a history of exciting results and often draws some of the top athletes. Belgium is sending a remarkable women’s team that includes 2017 world uneven bars bronze medalist Nina Derwael, and the French team is an all-star cast consisting of vault specialist Coline Devillard, Worlds finalist Mélanie de Jesus dos Santos, Louise Vanhille and Marine Boyer. Italy’s Lara Mori and Elisa Meneghini, Romania’s Anamaria Ocolișan, Russia’s Eleonora Afanaseva, and Uzbekistan’s Oksana Chusovitina will also perform, making this a truly special competition with plenty of depth and variety.

The King of Gymnastics will also make a rare appearance at this World Cup. Kohei Uchimura doesn’t typically compete internationally except for World Championships and Olympic Games, but he will perform on every apparatus except high bar in Doha. Uchimura’s teammate, Ryohei Kato, is slated to compete on floor and pommels. Other top competitors include Chile’s Tomás González, China’s Deng Shudi and Xiao Ruoteng, Croatia’s Tin Srbić, France’s Samir Ait Said, and Marvin Kimble and Alec Yoder of the United States.

The full roster, start list, and other info is available here: http://www.fig-gymnastics.com/site/competition/view?id=14997