Junior athletes of USA Gymnastics are set to compete at the 2018 Junior Pan Am Championships – a qualifier for the 2018 Youth Olympic Games – in Buenos Aires this week!
Feature Photo by USA Gymnastics
INDIANAPOLIS, June 11, 2018 — The USA is competing in the 2018 Junior Pan American Championships for men’s and women’s gymnastics June 13-15 at the City of Buenos Aires (Argentina) Club. The competition is a qualifier for the 2018 Youth Olympic Games, which will be held in Buenos Aires in October.
Fans can follow the Junior Pan American Championships several different ways: Facebook; YouTube; and Instagram. The organizers are planning to provide live coverage of the event on its YouTube page.
The members of the U.S. Team are listed below.
Men
Brandon Briones, Gilbert, Ariz./Aspire Kids Sports Center
Taylor Burkhart, Taylor Burkhart, Morrison, Colo./5280 Gymnastics
JR Chou, Cypress, Texas/Cypress Academy of Gymnastics
Isaiah Drake, Los Angeles, Calif./Gymnastics Olympica USA
Alternate: Joshua Karnes, Erie, Pa./Lakettes Gymnastics Academy
Coaches
Tom Meadows, Cypress Academy
Pavel Sargsyan, Gymnastics Olympica
Travis Rainer, North Valley Gymnastics, chaperone
Women
Jordan Bowers, Lincoln, Neb./Solid Rock Gymnastics
JaFree Scott, Independence, Mo./GAGE
Tori Tatum, Chanhassen, Minn./Twin City Twisters
Leanne Wong, Overland Park, Kansas/GAGE
Alternate (non-traveling): Lilly Lippeatt, Mason, Ohio/Cincinnati Gymnastics
Coaches
Danelle Catlett, Solid Rock Gymnastics
Al Fong and Armine Barutyan, GAGE
Sarah Jantzi, Twin City Twisters
The U.S. men and women will both compete in their respective Subdivisions 2. Buenos Aires is on central time, and the competition schedule is: June 13 – women’s event qualification and all-around and team finals, 10:30 a.m. CT/11:30 a.m. ET, Subdivision 1, and 1:45 p.m. CT/2:45 p.m. ET, Subdivision 2; June 14 – men’s event qualification and all-around and team finals, 11:10 a.m. CT/12:10 p.m. ET, Subdivision 1, and 3:30 p.m. CT/4:30 p.m. ET; and June 15 – men’s and women’s event finals, 11 a.m. CT/12 p.m. ET (men’s floor, Pommel horse and still rings; women’s vault, uneven bars), and 4:10 p.m./5:10 p.m. (men’s vault, parallel bars and horizontal bar; women’s balance beam and floor).
Seven athletes, with a maximum of one per country, will qualify for a berth based on the all-around results from the qualification competition. To be eligible to qualify a berth to the Youth Olympic Games for their country, female gymnasts must be born in 2003 and male gymnasts born in 2001-02. The USA is trying to qualify in men’s gymnastics, rhythmic gymnastics and trampoline.