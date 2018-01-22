INDIANAPOLIS, Monday, Jan. 22, 2018 – USA Gymnastics Board of Directors executive leadership – Chairman Paul Parilla, Vice Chairman Jay Binder and Treasurer Bitsy Kelley – tendered their resignations, effective January 21, 2018. The Board of Directors will identify an interim chairperson until a permanent selection is named.

“USA Gymnastics thanks Paul Parilla, Jay Binder and Bitsy Kelley for their many years of service to this organization. We support their decisions to resign at this time. We believe this step will allow us to more effectively move forward in implementing change within our organization.

As the board identifies its next chair and fills the vacant board positions, we remain focused on working every day to ensure that our culture, policies and actions reflect our commitment to those we serve.” – Kerry Perry, USA Gymnastics President and CEO