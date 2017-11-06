SPIETH America is excited to announce a Multiyear Partnership with the National Association of Intercollegiate Gymnastics Clubs (NAIGC) as their official gymnastics equipment supplier. The NAIGC is dedicated to promoting adult recreational and competitive gymnastics around the nation.
They have created an ever-growing community between collegiate gymnastics clubs, alumni, individual gymnasts, coaches, and gym owners. The camaraderie and support in NAIGC is outstanding and encourages leadership, sportsmanship, and teamwork. The NAIGC is run by a dedicated group of volunteers who are current and former gymnasts with an undeniable passion for the sport. Tim Michaels, NAIGC President, stated “We are excited to partner with SPIETH America because of their shared dedication to innovation and the pursuit of gymnastics ‘For the Love of the Sport.’ We look forward to providing our members with world class gymnastics equipment to enable maximum participation in gymnastics at all levels.”
The NAIGC hosts a National Championship at the end of the competitive season every year which is open to all collegiate gymnastics clubs, alumni, and individual gymnasts. They offer Women’s USAG levels 6, 8, and 9, as well as, Men’s developmental, Open, and Collegiate divisions. They also offer a Decathlon which allows gymnasts to compete on all 10 Men’s and Women’s events. The National Championship hosts teams from around the world with almost 1,500 gymnasts competing. The 2018 National Championship will be held in Fort Worth, TX at the Fort Worth Convention Center on April 12th-14th.
“We are thrilled to partner with NAIGC because we love supporting an organization which achieves a high standard of commitment, positivity, and support in the gymnastics community. At SPIETH America, we will provide equipment that is innovative, safe, and eases stress on our bodies.” -Suzie Wilson, Spieth America Representative and NAIGC member.
As NAIGC continues to welcome new gymnasts and teams from around the US we will supply high class competitive gymnastics equipment at the National Championships. We are also here to help the gyms and facilities where NAIGC teams train and compete. Overall, SPIETH America is looking forward to working with NAIGC for years to come.
About SPIETH America
For over 40 years, SPIETH America, a FIG Partner has been one of the most trusted gymnasium and sports equipment manufacturers in North America. Our product offering is an assortment of highly specialized gymnastics apparatus and mats, preschool/developmental equipment, sport mat surfaces, volleyball, and badminton systems. SPIETH America equipment can be found in gymnastics clubs, YMCA’s, schools and various other organizations throughout North America, as well as, local, national, and international competitions. SPIETH America support the US and Canadian Federations in to continue developing the sport of gymnastics. Being a part of the ABEO Group enables SPIETH America to continue to provide a “best in class” product assortment for our customers, while maintaining our commitment to excellence.
Additionally, the NAIGC now has a scholarship fund to which SPIETH America is donating $1,500 for the next three years. To learn more, visit their website: https://www.naigc.net/
