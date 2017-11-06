The NAIGC hosts a National Championship at the end of the competitive season every year which is open to all collegiate gymnastics clubs, alumni, and individual gymnasts. They offer Women’s USAG levels 6, 8, and 9, as well as, Men’s developmental, Open, and Collegiate divisions. They also offer a Decathlon which allows gymnasts to compete on all 10 Men’s and Women’s events. The National Championship hosts teams from around the world with almost 1,500 gymnasts competing. The 2018 National Championship will be held in Fort Worth, TX at the Fort Worth Convention Center on April 12th-14th.

“We are thrilled to partner with NAIGC because we love supporting an organization which achieves a high standard of commitment, positivity, and support in the gymnastics community. At SPIETH America, we will provide equipment that is innovative, safe, and eases stress on our bodies.” -Suzie Wilson, Spieth America Representative and NAIGC member.

As NAIGC continues to welcome new gymnasts and teams from around the US we will supply high class competitive gymnastics equipment at the National Championships. We are also here to help the gyms and facilities where NAIGC teams train and compete. Overall, SPIETH America is looking forward to working with NAIGC for years to come.

About SPIETH America

For over 40 years, SPIETH America, a FIG Partner has been one of the most trusted gymnasium and sports equipment manufacturers in North America. Our product offering is an assortment of highly specialized gymnastics apparatus and mats, preschool/developmental equipment, sport mat surfaces, volleyball, and badminton systems. SPIETH America equipment can be found in gymnastics clubs, YMCA’s, schools and various other organizations throughout North America, as well as, local, national, and international competitions. SPIETH America support the US and Canadian Federations in to continue developing the sport of gymnastics. Being a part of the ABEO Group enables SPIETH America to continue to provide a “best in class” product assortment for our customers, while maintaining our commitment to excellence.

For more information on SPIETH America, visit www.spiethamerica.com or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

Additionally, the NAIGC now has a scholarship fund to which SPIETH America is donating $1,500 for the next three years. To learn more, visit their website: https://www.naigc.net/ scholarships.php