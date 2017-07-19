Elite Sportswear Acquires Dreamlight Activewear

READING, Pennsylvania (July 19, 2017) – Elite Sportswear, the company behind GK Elite, is excited to announce the acquisition of Dreamlight Activewear to their portfolio of specialty sportswear brands that deliver superior fit and fashion to the world’s greatest athletes.

“As the global leader in Gymnastics, we believe the addition of Dreamlight to our portfolio of brands provides us with tremendous opportunity for growth and synergy,” said Dan Casciano, CEO of Elite. “Together, we are excited to continue to drive best in class innovation, design and fit for the sport of gymnastics”.

Founded in 1989, and located in Virginia Beach, VA, Dreamlight Activewear has built their reputation based on many of the same principles as Elite Sportswear. Dreamlight continues to create trend setting designs with dramatic style, dazzling elegance, and superior comfort & fit.

“We are thrilled to become a part of the Elite Sportswear Family,” said Annette Harvey, owner of Dreamlight Activewear. “We share the same passion for the sport of gymnastics and together will continue to provide the most innovative and quality apparel on the market.”

In this strategic acquisition, Elite will look to capture financial and operational synergies while providing Dreamlight with additional product development resources and distribution opportunities.

About Elite Sportswear

Elite Sportswear is the combination of the worlds’ leading sports specialty apparel brands including GK Gymnastics, GK Cheer, UA Gymnastics, UA Sideline Cheer, Omni Cheer and Dolfin Swimwear. Distributed in over 35 countries, Elite Sportswear products have been worn by Olympians and World Champions for over 35 years. Employing over 400 people in the Reading, Pennsylvania area, Elite Sportswear continues its commitment to American-made quality and continuous innovation in designs with unprecedented fit, form, and function. For more information about Elite Sportswear visit www.gkelite.com.

About Dreamlight Activewear

Dreamlight Activewear was proud to be the first to introduce new textiles such as metallic fabrics and sheer mesh to the gymnastics industry, and has continued to lead the way with innovative techniques such as fabric appliqué and the creative use of Austrian crystals. Such experimentation and ingenuity has helped Dreamlight Activewear become a worldwide leader in fashion design for the sport of gymnastics. Our designers are athletes as well as artists, sharing many years of gymnastics competition experience.

Photo Credit: GK Elite