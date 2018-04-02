AAI PROUDLY INTRODUCES THE G2N™ PRODUCT LINE WHERE GYMNASTICS MEETS NINJA WITH JONATHAN HORTON AS THE LEAD SPOKESMAN

JEFFERSON, IA – April 2018 — American Athletic, Inc. (AAI), the leading U.S. manufacturer of gymnastics equipment in all categories, is happy to have two-time Olympian and American Ninja Warrior Jonathan Horton back with the AAI team to promote the latest G2N™ product line, where gymnastics meets ninja. He joins fellow U.S. Olympian Nastia Liukin and her father Valeri, as well as Coach Yin Alvarez, on the AAI team.

“AAI provided the equipment that I grew up on,” said Horton, “and now I’m happy to support its G2N™ line, which extends into the next phase of my life with American Ninja Warrior and the Ninja Coalition. I love going into schools and talking to kids about my experiences in the Olympics and how that has helped me get to this point in my life. It lets them realize they can do whatever they want as long as they stay active and don’t get discouraged. AAI’s G2N™ product line encourages fitness, positivity and fun, so it is a natural fit for me.”

G2N™ products are strong enough for adults, adaptable enough for children and unique enough for ninjas. They are the right combination of equipment and curriculum to engage members without taking up permanent space in facilities or requiring big investments. The turn-key curriculum encompasses physical literacy and much more, while bringing a new revenue stream to facilities. The versatility of the equipment is good for schools, local gym clubs and even big box stores. Facilities can utilize the wall structure with multiple attachments or create their own customizable ninja course from an assortment of different pieces.

A two-time Olympian (2008 and 2012), Jonathan was the 2008 Olympic silver medalist on the high bar and a 2008 Olympic bronze medalist in team. He was the 2010 World all-around bronze medalist, a two-time U.S. National All-Around Champion and a seventeen-time medalist at the U.S. National Championships. Before entering a professional career in gymnastics, he was a six-time national champion at the University of Oklahoma. After a very successful career in gymnastics, Jonathan turned professional and has become one of the most well-known American Ninja Warriors, “The Olympic Ninja”, during his three seasons on the show. Jonathan is also a team member on the upcoming prime time television show, “Ninja versus Ninja.” Horton now travels the U.S. as a professional motivational speaker with the Ninja Coalition and is a global ambassador helping provide hope and meals to children in poverty around the world with FeedONE™, a Convoy of Hope™ initiative.

“We couldn’t be happier to have Jonathan back in the AAI family,” said Lisa Ebersole, Marketing Manager. “When we were developing this product line, we knew immediately we wanted him to be a part of it. Jonathan embodies everything this line is about, from Gymnast to Ninja.”

The G2N™ challenges kids of all ages to be active, creative and skillful. You can call it “warrior”, “parkour” or “ninja”, but we call it fun! So, tell the kids to put down the video game and jump over the couch, because active kids are BACK with AAI’s G2N™ products!