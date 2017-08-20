JEFFERSON, IA – August 16, 2017 — American Athletic, Inc. (AAI), the leading U.S. manufacturer of gymnastics apparatus in all disciplines, has extended its partnership with USA Gymnastics through 2022. AAI will continue to supply USA Gymnastics events with all apparatus and mats as the “Official Equipment Supplier to USA Gymnastics.”

“AAI has been the only Official Equipment Supplier for USA Gymnastics sine the organization was founded in 1963,” said Steve Cook, Director of Sales for AAI. “We are honored to continue supplying the equipment to all USA Gymnastics premier events, showing just how much we care for the sport.”

“We are proud to continue our partnership with AAI,” said Ron Galimore, chief operating officer for USA Gymnastics. “Their brand has a rich history of providing high-quality, high-performance products allowing our athletes to compete at the highest level. We appreciate the support that AAI has provided our organization and sport for more than 50 years and their contributions to the success of our athletes.”

AAI will continue to supply all apparatus and mats at USA Gymnastic events, including the Winter Cup Challenge, AT&T American Cup, Nastia Liukin Cup, Pacific Rim Championships, U.S. Junior Olympic National Championships, U.S. Classic, U.S. Championship, U.S. Olympic Team Trials for men’s and women’s gymnastics, rhythmic gymnastics and trampoline and other events as may be agreed upon.