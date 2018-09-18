COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Sept. 17, 2018 – From Sept. 19-23, the eight members of the 2018 World Team squad will participate in the World Team Selection Camp at the U.S. Olympic Training Center in Colorado Springs, Colo. Fans can watch the two days of competition in person or via a livestream at USA Gymnastics YouTube Channel.

Under the direction of High-performance Director Brett McClure, the camp includes a two-day competition, Sept. 20 and 22. The camp’s goals include evaluating routines; judges’ feedback on routine execution; and reviewing logistics and plans for the 2018 World Championships. The 2018 World Team will be determined following the two days of competition.

Trevor Howard of Columbus, Ohio/Ohio State University, replaces Donothan Bailey of Mission Viejo, California/U.S. Olympic Training Center, who withdrew due to injury.

The members of the 2018 World Team squad are listed below.

Allan Bower, Chandler, Arizona/University of Oklahoma

Trevor Howard, Columbus, Ohio/Ohio State University

Marvin Kimble, Milwaukee, Wis./Salto Gymnastics

Sam Mikulak, Newport Coast, California/U.S. Olympic Training Center

Akash Modi, Morganville, New Jersey/Stanford University

Yul Moldauer, Arvada, Colorado/University of Oklahoma

Colin Van Wicklen, Magnolia, Texas/Cypress Academy of Gymnastics

Alec Yoder, Indianapolis /Ohio State University

The competition is scheduled for 11 a.m. on Sept. 20 and at 3:30 p.m. on Sept. 22 at the Sports Center at the USOTC. Open to the public, limited seating will be available for both days of competition.

The 2018 World Championships are Oct. 25-Nov. 4 in Doha, Qatar, and provide the first opportunity for countries to qualify for the 2020 Olympic Games. The three countries that medal in the team competition advance to the Games.

At Worlds, the U.S. men compete in the qualification round in Subdivision 6 on Oct. 26 at 9 a.m. and begin on vault. The women’s qualifying round is Subdivision 5 on Oct. 27 at 6 p.m. The finals schedule is: Oct. 29, men’s team, 4 p.m.; Oct. 30, women’s team final, 4 p.m.; Oct. 31, men’s all-around, 4 p.m.; Nov. 1, women’s all-around; Nov. 2, event finals (men – floor exercise, pommel horse, still rings; women – vault, uneven bars), 4 p.m.; and Nov. 3, event finals (men – vault, parallel bars, horizontal bar; women – balance beam, floor exercise), 4 p.m.

