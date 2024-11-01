01 Nov OZONE Has Gone Global! Presented by OZONE Leotards
We’re celebrating innovation and excellence in gymnastics, presented by OZONE Leotards. The company offers top-quality products that are perfect for gymnasts at every level. And OZONE is now a global company as well, servicing customers worldwide, including outfitting the Brazilian National Team that just won Bronze at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games!
This month, Kelly McKeown, OZONE’s Executive Vice President of International Business, talks about the ever-expanding global reach and product offerings of the company.
In which regions of the world are OZONE Leotards distributors currently located?
We currently have 12 distributors covering 27 countries all over the world! And we’re continuing to expand, so more will be added to that list. We’re so pleased that OZONE distributors love our designs, quality and unique style.
On that note, what have been some of the customer responses to OZONE’s products as they discover more about your lines and offerings?
Our international customers love our fresh, new looks! The exposure in Paris for OZONE created quite a stir! After seeing the Brazilian National Team and Rebeca Andrade medal in OZONE and Kaylia Nemour bring gold home on bars for Algeria, we had immediate inquiries on team orders. We have been nonstop ever since!
It’s great to see our distributors thriving. Our Chilean distributor, Gymnastics Sports & Health Spa, just wrapped up an international meet where they debuted OZONE beautifully. Several teams from Chile competed there along with teams from Uruguay, Argentina, and other teams from South America. It’s always great to see OZONE shine on the international stage!
Where specifically can people shop for OZONE outside of the United States?
Many of our distributors operate showrooms and stores in various countries, including the Netherlands, Belgium, Australia, Canada, and Israel, to name a few. Additionally, our distributors participate in events by setting up booths or pop-up shops to sell to fans attending large meets.
Are there any upcoming international events where OZONE will be available for purchase?
We will participate in various National Championships in different countries, as well as at the European Championships. We are also finalizing our list for other major global events, so stay tuned!
Who are a couple of the well-known international athletes can we expect to see wearing OZONE?
We proudly outfit Kaylia Nemour, the gold medal winner from Algeria in Paris. The Brazilian National Team, who won the bronze medal in Paris, exclusively wears OZONE with immense style and confidence.
For a program or distributor that hasn’t worked with OZONE in the past – whether in the U.S. or globally, what is the best way for them to inquire for more on OZONE and its offerings?
New customers can locate their Distributor on www.ozoneleos.com on “Find Your Advisor” at the bottom of the page. There you can find your Distributor for the country that you reside in. You can also email international@ozoneleos.com and our friendly customer service team will be thrilled to connect you to your Distributor, or for countries without a Distributor will answer your questions and share the amazing options OZONE has to offer!”
Pictured above: WASA Gymcup Belgium
Team 1: Yuna Uljee , Jaylee Chukwu, Shane Ijlstra , Juniper Wurdinger, Esmee de Nooijer – TURNZ Amsterdam
Team 2: Vivienne Hennink, Zoë Philipse , Anna Reijse, Danique Wokke – TURNZ Amsterdam
Teams won both 1 and 2, and individual medals this weekend wearing OZONE!
