OZONE Expands International Ambassador Program

What inspired OZONE to expand its Ambassador Program with gymnasts from Germany?

OZONE has always sought to align with athletes who represent hard work, excellence, and passion for their sport. Germany’s gymnastics legacy is strong, and we are proud to partner with these six gymnasts who are already making waves on the national stage and are poised for even greater success internationally.

How do these gymnasts contribute to OZONE’s mission?

These athletes embody the values that OZONE champions—dedication, strength, and performance. By wearing OZONE leotards during their training and sharing their journeys on social media, they help showcase the performance and quality of our products. They inspire other gymnasts while representing a brand that understands the needs of gymnasts at all levels.

How will these ambassadors represent OZONE?

Our new ambassadors will wear OZONE leotards during their training sessions and will also feature them prominently on their social media platforms. Through their posts, they will offer a closer look into their training routines, progress, and experiences as they continue to reach new heights in gymnastics.

What’s next for OZONE and the Ambassador Program?

OZONE is committed to expanding its Ambassador Program with more talented athletes worldwide. As we continue to support gymnasts at all levels, we will collaborate closely with our ambassadors to provide them with the tools they need for success while growing the OZONE community.

Where can we follow these gymnasts and their journeys with OZONE?

Be sure to follow each of these incredible gymnasts on their social media channels for updates on their training, competitions, and experiences with OZONE. You can also stay connected with OZONE through our official social media platforms for exclusive behind-the-scenes content.

We’re thrilled to welcome Julia, Janoah, Charleen, Aiyu, Anni, and Silja to the OZONE team!

Let’s cheer them on as they continue to inspire the gymnastics world with their talent, dedication, and passion, both in training and as ambassadors for OZONE.

For more information on OZONE and its international apparel program, please visit ozoneleos.com or email international@ozoneleos.com!

