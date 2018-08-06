By Anna Rose Johnson
Always a fabulous tuneup for the U.S. Championships, the annual GK U.S. Classic featured a star-studded roster this year, including the reigning Olympic and World all-around champions! Letâ€™s take a look at some of our favorite routines from the exciting competition as we anxiously await the 2018 U.S. Gymnastics Championships in Boston!
In one of the most anticipated comebacks ever, Olympic legend Simone Biles (World Champions Centre) delivered a tremendous routine on floor exercise, debuting her new double-twisting double layout mount. While this is a new routine for Simone, she also incorporated elements of her Rio routine. Fantastic!
Injured in warmups before the 2017 World all-around competition, Ragan Smith (Texas Dreams) has made a remarkable recovery in a short amount of time. Her style on beam is reminiscent of her coach, Kim Zmeskal-Burdette, and that double pike dismount is nearly flawless:
2017 World All-Around Champion Morgan Hurd (First State Gymnastics) landed an impeccable Moors to kick off her gorgeous floor routine. Her elegant musical style especially shines in this performance:
Fourth-place finisher Shilese Jones of Buckeye vaulted a powerful and clean double-twisting Yurchenko for a score of 14.550:
An untimely injury prevented Riley McCusker (MG Elite) from competing at last yearâ€™s World Championships, but she proved on Saturday that she is back and better than ever! She scored a 15.000 for her lovely, floating uneven bars routineâ€”the highest score of the night on the apparatus!
Alyona Shchennikova (5820 Gymnastics) delivered a beautiful routine on the uneven bars, her signature event. Her 14.900 was the second-highest score on the apparatus. Shchennikova demonstrated her easy swing and stylish execution:
WOGAâ€™s Sloane Blakely impressed everyone on Saturday with her immaculate beam routine, earning a high execution score of 8.6 (14.4o0 total). The poise, confidence and extension she demonstrates in this exercise is nothing short of spectacular!
Competing in her first all-around meet as an elite gymnast, 2017 World vault silver medalist Jade Carey (Arizona Sunrays) proved once again that sheâ€™s one of the best vaulters in the world. Check out her stunning Lopez!
