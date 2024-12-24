Brody Malone to Compete in 2025

Now, it’s all about enjoying the moment, resting and regrouping, and having fun. This month he’ll join an all-star cast on the Athleta Presents Gold Over America Tour performing in 30 cities across the country.

We caught up with Malone last week about Paris, life, and looking ahead to opening night in Oceanside. He was, by the way, wearing an LA 2028 shirt, but mostly just smiled when I asked about it… “My main goal right now is to focus on getting married. That’s my next biggest step in life. So, yeah, just eyes on that.”

Last time I saw you, you had just stepped off the medal podium in Paris! How does this incredible accomplishment feel almost a month later?

I mean, it’s pretty incredible. After I got home, I didn’t really think about gymnastics much at all at home. I visited my family for about two weeks, and just got back to the gym last week, and now it’s kind of sinking in a little bit more and it feels great. I’m glad to have a little bit of rest and recovery and little downtime where I don’t have to think about gymnastics as much. But, I’m super, super pumped and excited about our success over there, and then also how it seems to be helping the sport as a whole. I’ve gotten phone calls and messages from a lot of different coaches that I’ve known growing up, just saying that their boys programs are blowing up. It’s awesome to see that something that we did can have that kind of impact on our sport. So it’s great. It makes it all worth it.

I remember you telling us the day after Olympic Trials that you thought that the Games would be sweeter this time around, just because of all you’d been through. To come out with a medal on top of that, had to just feel like icing….

It was incredible. Just, you know, battling through that adversity for the past year and however long it’s been, and to come out with a medal, was incredible. That was our goal from the beginning, and it’s just awesome.

So now a little bit of a new chapter is starting – you’re hitting the road, going on tour. What’s exciting for you about this opportunity? And, what are you hoping to gain from the tour experience?

I’m just super excited for the experience as a whole. I’ve never been on a tour before. I did get to do the Kellogg’s Tour back in, I believe it was 2016. The last time they did that one, I believe they brought in some local gymnasts when they stopped in Georgia. I got to be one of those, so that was really cool. I’m just looking forward to the experience as a whole, getting to travel around the country on a bus with some of my closest friends. There’s going to be a lot of us on the guys’ side going, and I think it’s just going to be really fun to be around them and hang out, and to just have fun doing gymnastics, not having to worry about doing routines or getting ready for a competition. It’s just going to be fun to go out there.

I know one of the themes for your team is the camaraderie amongst you and the NCAA atmosphere. What are you looking forward to most, just being with the guys for almost two months straight, instead of seeing each other every few months?

It’s only going to help us build that camaraderie more because we’ve all been through an NCAA program, so we know what that’s like. But, I mean, you’re right, for most of them, we don’t really get to see each other until National Team camps and competitions. So this is going to be a really good opportunity to just bring a group of guys that were, I mean, we’re already close, but it’s going to bring us a lot closer.

For you, up until this year, we didn’t necessarily always get to see a lot of emotion from you on the floor. And you kind of let it out a little bit more this year! So are you ready for the showmanship part of the tour?

I’m definitely going to try some new things. We’ll see how it goes. I don’t know much of what we’re going to do… I mean, I’m going to have to show some emotion and get excited, but, I mean, I’m not going to be competing, and I’m usually only like that in competition. So you know, I’ll have some fun!

What about the overall impact on the sport and the new audience that you think this tour is going to bring in, having the guy’s presence as part of it now?

I think this is going to be an amazing opportunity for us to showcase what we can do in front of a crowd. A lot of the people are coming to see the women I think, and we’ll get to showcase what we can do in front of a little bit of a different crowd. And, I think it’s going to be really cool for them to see what we can do as well as the women.

I’m definitely looking forward to not having to get into, like, a rigorous training schedule, and, you know, putting a lot of stress on my body. This is probably going to be the first time that I’ve had actual downtime from gymnastics in almost my whole career. I mean, besides when I was injured, I guess I had a big chunk of downtime (laughs). So, I’m looking forward to not just training gymnastics to compete. It’s going to be more fun, like high energy. Just being with the guys and the girls as well, and just having a good time.

You mentioned earlier just the overall impact the team medal is already making. When I spoke with Paul last week, that was one of his number one goals, to see the impact of what you guys did carry forward. Do you agree and what do you think the impact looks like?

Absolutely. This is going to help set up so many generations in the future. It’s kind of crazy to wrap my mind about the impact that this is going to have. And I mean, we want to keep our sport going. I would say men’s gymnastics, up until we won the medal, was kind of a slowly dying sport, especially in the NCAA, and that’s why we emphasized we’ve all been through the NCAA, and the NCAA is a huge part of our success. We wanted to emphasize that as much as we could, to try to, hopefully, create more programs and more opportunities for this younger generation to come up and be able to go to college and do gymnastics, which is what we did, and we love it so much.

The more schools that offer programs, the better, because it’s just going to expand our sport. Give guys more opportunities, more chances to do what we’ve loved for so long. And I think that’s, again, a great message to send, and hopefully we’ll carry it into the tour as well and generate a lot of excitement.

