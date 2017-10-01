By Patricia C. Duffy
Monday marks the official start of competition for the 2017 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships being held at the Olympic Stadium in Montreal, Canada. Competition will begin on Monday, Oct. 2 with the qualifying rounds and commence with individual event finals on Sunday, Oct. 8.
Here’s what you need to know if you don’t want to miss a second of the action over the next week:
Feature photo by Grace Chiu
Remember: The year after the Olympics is always an individual Worlds in gymnastics. No team competition this time around, but champions will be crowned in the all-around and all individual events.
Here’s what you need to know if you don’t want to miss a second of the action over the next week:
2017 U.S. Men’s and Women’s World Championships rosters and lineups (will be updated as released)
Men:
Team: Marvin Kimble, Milwaukee, Wis./Salto Gymnastics Center; Sam Mikulak, Newport Coast, Calif./U.S. Olympic Training Center; Yul Moldauer, Arvada, Colo./University of Oklahoma; Alex Naddour, Queen Creek, Ariz./USA Youth Fitness Center; Eddie Penev, Rochester, N.Y./U.S. Olympic Training Center; Donnell Whittenburg, Baltimore, Md./U.S. Olympic Training Center. Replacement athletes: Allan Bower, Norman, Okla./University of Oklahoma; Akash Modi, Stanford, Calif./Stanford University; Colin VanWicklen, Norman, Okla./University of Oklahoma.
Official qualifying round lineup: (Analysis of these lineup here.)
All-around: Moldauer
Floor exercise: Moldauer, Penev, Whittenburg
Pommel horse: Kimble, Moldauer, Naddour
Still rings: Moldauer, Naddour, Whittenburg
Vault: Moldauer, Penev, Whittenburg
Parallel bars: Kimble, Moldauer, Whittenburg
Horizontal bar: Kimble, Mikulak, Moldauer
Women:
Team: Jade Carey, Phoenix, Ariz./Oasis Gymnastics; Morgan Hurd, Middletown, Del./First State Gymnastics; Ashton Locklear, Hamlet, N.C./Everest Gymnastics; Ragan Smith, Lewisville, Texas/Texas Dreams Gymnastics. Jordan Chiles of Vancouver, Wash./Naydenov Gymnastics, is the replacement athlete.
Official qualifying round lineup: (Check back on Sunday, October 1 for official release.)
Competition Schedule (Bolded subdivisions feature U.S. gymnasts):
Podium training
Sept. 29 – Men: 10 a.m. ET, Subdivision 1; 1:15 p.m. ET, Subdivision 2*; 4:45 p.m. ET, Subdivision 3.
Sept. 30 – Men: 10 a.m. ET, Subdivision 4; Women: 4 p.m. ET, Subdivision 1; 6:15 p.m. ET, Subdivision 2.
Oct. 1 – Women: 10:30 a.m. ET, Subdivision 3; 1:30 p.m. ET, Subdivision 4; 7 p.m. ET, Subdivision 5*.
Qualification rounds
Oct. 2 – Men: 9:30 a.m. ET, Opening ceremony; 10 a.m. ET, Subdivision 1; 2 p.m. ET, Subdivision 2*; 6 p.m. ET, Subdivision 3.
Oct. 3 – Men: 10 a.m. ET, Subdivision 4
Oct. 3 – Women: 4 p.m. ET, Subdivision 1; 7 p.m. ET, Subdivision 2.
Oct. 4 – Women: 1:30 p.m. ET, Subdivision 3; 4 p.m. ET, Subdivision 4; 7 p.m. ET, Subdivision 5*.
All-Around finals
Oct. 5 – 7 p.m. ET, men’s all-around final
Oct. 6 –7 p.m. ET, women’s all-around final
Individual event finals
Oct. 7 – men’s floor exercise, pommel horse, still rings; women’s vault, uneven bars, 1 p.m. ET.
Oct. 8 – men’s vault, parallel bars, horizontal bar; women’s balance beam, floor exercise; closing ceremony, 1 p.m. ET.
Webcast and TV schedule
NBC, NBCSN, Olympic Channel, usagymworlds.com
All times are Eastern and subject to change; check local listings for TV coverage.
Friday, Sept. 29
1:15 p.m. ET, U.S. men’s podium training/Subdivision 2 (usagymworlds.com)
Sunday, Oct. 1
7 p.m. ET, U.S. women’s podium training/Subdivision 5 (usagymworlds.com)
Monday, Oct. 2
2 p.m. ET, U.S. men’s qualifying round/Subdivision 2 (usagymworlds.com)
6 p.m. ET, Men’s qualifying round/Subdivision 3 (featuring China, Russia, Japan) (usagymworlds.com)
Tuesday, Oct. 3
4 p.m. ET, Women’s qualifying round/Subdivision 1 (featuring Great Britain) (usagymworlds.com)
7 p.m. ET, Women’s qualifying round/Subdivision 2 (featuring Canada and Russia) (usagymworlds.com)
Wednesday, Oct. 4
1:30 p.m. ET, Women’s qualifying round/Subdivision 3 (featuring Netherlands, Romania) (usagymworlds.com)
7 p.m. ET, U.S. Women’s qualifying round/Subdivision 5 (featuring USA, China, Japan) (usagymworlds.com)
Thursday, Oct. 5
7 p.m. ET, Men’s all-around final (usagymworlds.com)
7 p.m. ET, Men’s all-around final (LIVE) (Olympic Channel)
Friday, Oct. 6
7 p.m. ET, Women’s all-around final (usagymworlds.com)
7 p.m. ET, Women’s all-around final (LIVE) (Olympic Channel)
Saturday, Oct. 7
1 p.m. ET, Individual event finals (usagymworlds.com)
2 p.m. ET, World Championships coverage (tape-delayed) (NBC)
5 p.m. ET, World Championships coverage (tape-delayed) (Olympic Channel)
Sunday, Oct. 8
1 p.m. ET, Individual event finals (usagymworlds.com)
1 p.m. ET, World Championships coverage (LIVE) (NBCSN)
7-10:30 p.m. ET, World Championships coverage (Olympic Channel)
Inside Gymnastics is on-site at the 2017 World Championships and will be bringing you non-stop coverage of the premiere competition of the year! Follow Inside Gymnastics (@insidegym) on social and bookmark insidegym.com on your desktop or laptop for previews, recaps, features, photos and more!