Remember: The year after the Olympics is always an individual Worlds in gymnastics. No team competition this time around, but champions will be crowned in the all-around and all individual events.

Here’s what you need to know if you don’t want to miss a second of the action over the next week:

2017 U.S. Men’s and Women’s World Championships rosters and lineups (will be updated as released)

Men:

Team: Marvin Kimble, Milwaukee, Wis./Salto Gymnastics Center; Sam Mikulak, Newport Coast, Calif./U.S. Olympic Training Center; Yul Moldauer, Arvada, Colo./University of Oklahoma; Alex Naddour, Queen Creek, Ariz./USA Youth Fitness Center; Eddie Penev, Rochester, N.Y./U.S. Olympic Training Center; Donnell Whittenburg, Baltimore, Md./U.S. Olympic Training Center. Replacement athletes: Allan Bower, Norman, Okla./University of Oklahoma; Akash Modi, Stanford, Calif./Stanford University; Colin VanWicklen, Norman, Okla./University of Oklahoma.

Official qualifying round lineup: (Analysis of these lineup here.)

All-around: Moldauer

Floor exercise: Moldauer, Penev, Whittenburg

Pommel horse: Kimble, Moldauer, Naddour

Still rings: Moldauer, Naddour, Whittenburg

Vault: Moldauer, Penev, Whittenburg

Parallel bars: Kimble, Moldauer, Whittenburg

Horizontal bar: Kimble, Mikulak, Moldauer

Women:

Team: Jade Carey, Phoenix, Ariz./Oasis Gymnastics; Morgan Hurd, Middletown, Del./First State Gymnastics; Ashton Locklear, Hamlet, N.C./Everest Gymnastics; Ragan Smith, Lewisville, Texas/Texas Dreams Gymnastics. Jordan Chiles of Vancouver, Wash./Naydenov Gymnastics, is the replacement athlete.

Official qualifying round lineup: (Check back on Sunday, October 1 for official release.)

Competition Schedule (Bolded subdivisions feature U.S. gymnasts):

Podium training

Sept. 29 – Men: 10 a.m. ET, Subdivision 1; 1:15 p.m. ET, Subdivision 2*; 4:45 p.m. ET, Subdivision 3.

Sept. 30 – Men: 10 a.m. ET, Subdivision 4; Women: 4 p.m. ET, Subdivision 1; 6:15 p.m. ET, Subdivision 2.

Oct. 1 – Women: 10:30 a.m. ET, Subdivision 3; 1:30 p.m. ET, Subdivision 4; 7 p.m. ET, Subdivision 5*.

Qualification rounds

Oct. 2 – Men: 9:30 a.m. ET, Opening ceremony; 10 a.m. ET, Subdivision 1; 2 p.m. ET, Subdivision 2*; 6 p.m. ET, Subdivision 3.

Oct. 3 – Men: 10 a.m. ET, Subdivision 4

Oct. 3 – Women: 4 p.m. ET, Subdivision 1; 7 p.m. ET, Subdivision 2.

Oct. 4 – Women: 1:30 p.m. ET, Subdivision 3; 4 p.m. ET, Subdivision 4; 7 p.m. ET, Subdivision 5*.

All-Around finals

Oct. 5 – 7 p.m. ET, men’s all-around final

Oct. 6 –7 p.m. ET, women’s all-around final

Individual event finals

Oct. 7 – men’s floor exercise, pommel horse, still rings; women’s vault, uneven bars, 1 p.m. ET.

Oct. 8 – men’s vault, parallel bars, horizontal bar; women’s balance beam, floor exercise; closing ceremony, 1 p.m. ET.

Webcast and TV schedule

NBC, NBCSN, Olympic Channel, usagymworlds.com

All times are Eastern and subject to change; check local listings for TV coverage.

Friday, Sept. 29

1:15 p.m. ET, U.S. men’s podium training/Subdivision 2 (usagymworlds.com)

Sunday, Oct. 1

7 p.m. ET, U.S. women’s podium training/Subdivision 5 (usagymworlds.com)

Monday, Oct. 2

2 p.m. ET, U.S. men’s qualifying round/Subdivision 2 (usagymworlds.com)

6 p.m. ET, Men’s qualifying round/Subdivision 3 (featuring China, Russia, Japan) (usagymworlds.com)

Tuesday, Oct. 3

4 p.m. ET, Women’s qualifying round/Subdivision 1 (featuring Great Britain) (usagymworlds.com)

7 p.m. ET, Women’s qualifying round/Subdivision 2 (featuring Canada and Russia) (usagymworlds.com)

Wednesday, Oct. 4

1:30 p.m. ET, Women’s qualifying round/Subdivision 3 (featuring Netherlands, Romania) (usagymworlds.com)

7 p.m. ET, U.S. Women’s qualifying round/Subdivision 5 (featuring USA, China, Japan) (usagymworlds.com)

Thursday, Oct. 5

7 p.m. ET, Men’s all-around final (usagymworlds.com)

7 p.m. ET, Men’s all-around final (LIVE) (Olympic Channel)

Friday, Oct. 6

7 p.m. ET, Women’s all-around final (usagymworlds.com)

7 p.m. ET, Women’s all-around final (LIVE) (Olympic Channel)

Saturday, Oct. 7

1 p.m. ET, Individual event finals (usagymworlds.com)

2 p.m. ET, World Championships coverage (tape-delayed) (NBC)

5 p.m. ET, World Championships coverage (tape-delayed) (Olympic Channel)

Sunday, Oct. 8

1 p.m. ET, Individual event finals (usagymworlds.com)

1 p.m. ET, World Championships coverage (LIVE) (NBCSN)

7-10:30 p.m. ET, World Championships coverage (Olympic Channel)

Inside Gymnastics is on-site at the 2017 World Championships and will be bringing you non-stop coverage of the premiere competition of the year! Follow Inside Gymnastics (@insidegym) on social and bookmark insidegym.com on your desktop or laptop for previews, recaps, features, photos and more!