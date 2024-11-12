12 Nov Inside Gymnastics Class of 2026 Super 16!
By the Team at Inside Gymnastics
As Inside Gymnastics continues to expand our NCAA coverage, we’re pleased to present our first ever NCAA Recruit Ranking list, which will now be an annual tradition!
1. Hezly Rivera
Official Visits: Florida, Oklahoma, LSU
Committed: LSU
Coming off the highest pressure environment a gymnast can experience, 2024 Olympic team gold medalist Hezly Rivera brings a cool demeanor with an incredible array of skills. Her ability to thrive under pressure makes her an ideal contender for any anchor position in any lineup, and with strong performances on every event, she will contribute greatly in LSU’s effort to build a dynasty. Hezly is best known for her stellar beam work, but is also a very talented All-Around competitor, placing fifth at Olympic Trials.
2. Simone Rose
Official Visits: Florida, UCLA, Arkansas
Committed: Florida
Coming from Pacific Reign, and fresh off an impressive elite season where she qualified to Olympic Trials, Simone Rose could chomp right to the top at Florida. Simone, a 2024 Senior National Team Member, is best on uneven bars and floor. Simply put, she just does beautiful gymnastics. With sublime extensions, a stunning presence, and increasing attention to detail in all of her routines, we are so excited to see how she fits in at Florida!
3. Jayla Hang
Official Visits: Florida, Stanford, UCLA
Committed: Florida
With international experience and a bright future on both the elite and collegiate scene, Jayla Hang will be a force to be reckoned with at Florida. A 2x National Team Member, Jayla is also the 2024 Pacific Rim All-Around Champion and 2022 Junior U.S. Classic All-Around Champion, and is impressive in every event. Currently strongest on beam and bars, Jayla showcases great artistry on floor and is prepared to make waves on the collegiate scene.
4. Dulcy Caylor
Official Visits: Florida, Oklahoma, LSU, Georgia
Committed: Florida
Another future Gator makes our list as WCC Senior Elite Dulcy Caylor has committed to Florida. With a resume of international experience including the Jesolo Trophy and DTB Pokal Mixed Cup in 2024, gorgeous floor, bars and beam work, and the experience of competing at Olympic Trials, expect to see Dulcy flourish as a Gator.
5. Zoey Molomo
Official Visits: UCLA, Florida, LSU
Committed: UCLA
Coming off her best elite season yet, U.S. Senior National Team member and Olympic Trials qualifier Zoey Molomo is the definition of fierce. WIth her commitment to UCLA, the Bruins are keeping their names in the headlines as they compete in the Big 10 for the first time this season. With the shift to college scoring, we are so excited to see Zoey help the Bruins chase down their first National title since 2018.
6. Evey Lowe
Official Visits: Oklahoma, LSU, Arkansas
Committed: Oklahoma
Fresh off a ticket punched to the 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials, Evey Lowe is yet another huge land for Oklahoma. The 2x Senior National Team Member is training a double double on floor and already has a world class beam routine. She’s got international experience (2024 Jesolo Trophy), which will help in loud pressure environments on the NCAA stage and she has the potential to make an already super-stacked lineup for the Sooners right away.
7. Madray Johnson
Official Visits: Oklahoma, Michigan, Arkansas
Committed: Oklahoma
A seasoned veteran, Madray Johnson brings a great set of difficult skills and experience to the OU lineup. WOGA-trained Johnson is a 3x National Team member who competed at the 2024 Pacific Rim Championships. She has a solid Yurchenko 1.5 on vault, and confident beam skills with an elegant look. With some work on her floor landings, she should be able to play a big role in getting the Championship trophy to Norman.
8. Kieryn Finnell
Official Visits: Florida, Stanford, Michigan
Committed: Florida
2023 U.S. Classic Champion Kieryn Finnell will fit in great with the high caliber talent that Florida offers. Coming off two successful elite seasons, Kieryn brings international competition experience to the table, taking home a 1st place finish on beam at the 2024 Pac Rim Championships. She’s on the rise and is primed for NCAA competition!
9. CaMarah Williams
CaMarah Williams recently committed to Georgia to train under co-head coaches Cécile Canqueteau-Landi and Ryan Roberts. She is an elite with her eyes set on LA2028 and has the potential to be an absolute superstar for the GymDawgs, particularly on floor and vault. Her vault is a 10.0 start value, and she’s a solid beam and bar worker.
Official Visits: Clemson, Georgia, Michigan State
Committed: Georgia
10. Michelle Pineda
Official Visits: UCLA, Denver, Alabama
Committed: UCLA
Michelle Pineda has the potential for a perfect 10 ready floor routine for the UCLA Bruins! She’s got impeccable leaps and sticky feet, and is a very strong beam and bars worker, with handstands sitting at a beautiful 90 degrees. She’s also been putting in a lot of work on her vaulting skills, debuting a Yurchenko 1.5 upgrade in 2023.
11. Presley Duke
Official Visits: Oklahoma, Alabama, LSU, Utah
Committed: Oklahoma
Presley Duke is going to be an absolute powerhouse at Oklahoma. A Level 10, and first place all-arounder at the 2024 Women’s Development Program National Championships, Presley offers above average scores on all four events. With specialties in beam and bars, she can make huge contributions and she’d likely make lineups on every apparatus with career highs as follows: Vault/9.85, Bars/10, Beam/9.9, Floor/ 9.925. While Oklahoma has landed many of the top recruits, Presley Duke is a huge catch for them to the top of the future standings.
12. Alicia Zhou
Official Visits: Auburn, Georgia, Denver, Stanford
Committed: Stanford
Get this girl in a bar lineup right now! Alicia Zhou is going to bring Stanford some of the prettiest handstands in her class. Equally strong on beam as well, Alicia won beam and bars at the Nastia Liukin Cup in 2021. She has room for improvement, especially on vault as she’s currently hitting a full twisting Yurchenko. However, her form on this event is impressive so with the proper guidance and coaching she can easily complete an extra half rotation.
13. Sofia Estrada
Official Visits: Oklahoma, Florida, Alabama
Committed: Oklahoma
Sofia Estrada has the skills and difficulty to push her into any collegiate level lineup. After visits to Florida, Alabama and Oklahoma, Sofia committed to OU. Her full-in on floor is so much fun to watch and will definitely fit with the high octane level of floor performances in Norman. She has a really strong beam series, great landings and a beautiful double layout.
14. Simone Brown
Official Visits: Clemson, Georgia, Arkansas, Denver
Committed: Clemson
Having battled injuries for the past few years, Simone Brown has been somewhat of a sleeper pick in recruitment. With a solid, college-ready Yurchenko 1.5 and a unique beam routine, Brown has a high caliber of talent and a great deal of potential. Committed to Clemson, we expect her to be one of the stars of the ACC in her era.
15. Imani White
Official Visits: Cal, Clemson, Michigan, Michigan State
Committed: Cal
Newly committed Golden Bear Imani White is well known for her bar work – White keeps her toes pointed to the heavens. However, don’t let anyone tell you she’s just a specialist. She took 3rd in the All-Around at Level 10 Nationals and tied for second in the All-Around at the Nastia Cup in 2023. With their push in the postseason last year, White is a huge stuck landing on the quest for a National Championship.
16. Izzy Stassi
Official Visits: Oklahoma, Auburn
Committed: Oklahoma
A member of the 2023 U.S. Junior World Gymnastics Championships team, Izzy Stassi is best on vault and bars, but can offer depth to any lineup. After suffering a severe ankle injury that required surgery and rehabilitation, Izzy made a remarkable comeback, returning to competition in just five months. At full strength, she’ll have a substantial impact for the Sooners!
Photo by Lloyd Smith for Inside Gymnastics
