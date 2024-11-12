Inside Gymnastics Class of 2026 Super 16!

By the Team at Inside Gymnastics

As Inside Gymnastics continues to expand our NCAA coverage, we’re pleased to present our first ever NCAA Recruit Ranking list, which will now be an annual tradition!

1. Hezly Rivera

Official Visits: Florida, Oklahoma, LSU

Committed: LSU

Coming off the highest pressure environment a gymnast can experience, 2024 Olympic team gold medalist Hezly Rivera brings a cool demeanor with an incredible array of skills. Her ability to thrive under pressure makes her an ideal contender for any anchor position in any lineup, and with strong performances on every event, she will contribute greatly in LSU’s effort to build a dynasty. Hezly is best known for her stellar beam work, but is also a very talented All-Around competitor, placing fifth at Olympic Trials.