by Anna Rose Johnson

It’s that magical time of year again—the first week of NCAA gym! With so many fantastic meets this weekend to kick off the season (LSU vs. Arkansas, UCLA vs. Ohio State!), we’re following along with each team on Instagram as the excitement builds!

UCLA

The Bruins will compete with Ohio State on Saturday!

 

Florida

The Gators are gearing up to compete with West Virginia!

 

Michigan

Michigan will be first up on the meet calendar, competing with Alabama tonight!

 

Alabama

Bundled up for Michigan!!! And we are on our way! #Po1 #FierceGrace #RollTide

The Bama team “bundled up” to head to Michigan!

 

Arkansas

Final walkthrough before tonight’s meet. The season’s here! #WPS

LSU vs Arkansas is another meet tonight you won’t want to miss!

 

Utah

Utah vs BYU will be at 9PM ET tonight!

For more info on upcoming NCAA competition schedules, head to CollegeGymFans.com

