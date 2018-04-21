By Patricia Duffy
Qualifying to NCAA Women’s Gymnastics’ Super Six is an accomplishment in itself. After their respective semifinal sessions, each of the qualifying team’s coaches reflected on the meet and moment.
Feature Photo by Lloyd Smith
Nebraska Head Coach Dan Kendig
No. 6 Nebraska is the Cinderella story of the 2018 Super Six. The Huskers knocked off No. 8 Alabama and No. 7 Georgia to qualify.
As the final Super Six draws near, we’re going to share some comments from the head coaches of the teams competing. First up, @HuskersWGym @dankendig. Obviously emotional and proud of his team. #NCAAgym pic.twitter.com/m1hfGgqtB7
— Inside Gymnastics (@InsideGym) April 21, 2018
LSU Head Coach D-D Breaux
“Last year we felt like we put too much into [semifinals].”
“Last year we felt like we put too much into [semifinal].” @LSUgym’s D-D Breaux talks competing for another national championship. #NCAAgym pic.twitter.com/5s05KAvZkE
— Inside Gymnastics (@InsideGym) April 21, 2018
UCLA Head Coach Valorie Kondos Field A.K.A. Miss Val
Miss Val had some powerful words to share after her team won Semifinal Session #1.
@OfficialMissVal had powerful words to share after her team won Semifinal Session #1. Words of wisdom to apply outside of gymnastics from one of the sport’s best. #NCAAgym @uclagymnastics pic.twitter.com/PJAoHtOMnq
— Inside Gymnastics (@InsideGym) April 21, 2018
P.S. This moment between D-D and Miss Val with Dan in the middle was one of our favorites from the night!
Best part of the session #1 press conference? @OfficialMissVal and @LSUgym’s D-D talking boat shoes… with @dankendig in the middle!😂 #NCAAgym pic.twitter.com/x07Ao0cGE6
— Inside Gymnastics (@InsideGym) April 21, 2018
Utah Co-Head Coach Tom Farden
Utah lives to see another day says Coach Farden… it just so happens this is the day they’ll compete for a national title! #NCAAgym @UtahGymnastics pic.twitter.com/R539vaI6Wb
— Inside Gymnastics (@InsideGym) April 21, 2018
Oklahoma Head Coach K.J. Kindler
Kindler pointed out that the Sooners weren’t at their best on beam, yet they still broke 198. Speaks to their dominance.
Scary thought from K.J.’s comments… OU was tentative on beam, so if they’re “on” tonight… it’s going to be a tough challenge to try to beat @OU_WGymnastics. #NCAAgym pic.twitter.com/WhPH3VWwO7
— Inside Gymnastics (@InsideGym) April 21, 2018
Florida Head Coach Jenny Rowland
It’s coming together for @GatorsGym at the perfect time, but there’s still room to improve. They’ve got one more chance to put it all together tonight! #NCAAgym pic.twitter.com/Z3sAYIo6nt
— Inside Gymnastics (@InsideGym) April 21, 2018
Patricia Duffy is Inside Publications’ New Media & Marketing Manager. She is a graduate of the University of Georgia and former competitive cheerleader and gymnast of 12+ years.