Qualifying to NCAA Women’s Gymnastics’ Super Six is an accomplishment in itself. After their respective semifinal sessions, each of the qualifying team’s coaches reflected on the meet and moment.

Nebraska Head Coach Dan Kendig

No. 6 Nebraska is the Cinderella story of the 2018 Super Six. The Huskers knocked off No. 8 Alabama and No. 7 Georgia to qualify.

LSU Head Coach D-D Breaux

“Last year we felt like we put too much into [semifinals].”

UCLA Head Coach Valorie Kondos Field A.K.A. Miss Val

Miss Val had some powerful words to share after her team won Semifinal Session #1.

P.S. This moment between D-D and Miss Val with Dan in the middle was one of our favorites from the night!

Utah Co-Head Coach Tom Farden

Oklahoma Head Coach K.J. Kindler

Kindler pointed out that the Sooners weren’t at their best on beam, yet they still broke 198. Speaks to their dominance.

Florida Head Coach Jenny Rowland

