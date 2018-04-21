Nebraska Head Coach Dan Kendig

No. 6 Nebraska is the Cinderella story of the 2018 Super Six. The Huskers knocked off No. 8 Alabama and No. 7 Georgia to qualify.

As the final Super Six draws near, we’re going to share some comments from the head coaches of the teams competing. First up, @HuskersWGym @dankendig. Obviously emotional and proud of his team. #NCAAgym pic.twitter.com/m1hfGgqtB7 — Inside Gymnastics (@InsideGym) April 21, 2018

LSU Head Coach D-D Breaux

“Last year we felt like we put too much into [semifinals].”

“Last year we felt like we put too much into [semifinal].” @LSUgym’s D-D Breaux talks competing for another national championship. #NCAAgym pic.twitter.com/5s05KAvZkE — Inside Gymnastics (@InsideGym) April 21, 2018

UCLA Head Coach Valorie Kondos Field A.K.A. Miss Val

Miss Val had some powerful words to share after her team won Semifinal Session #1.

@OfficialMissVal had powerful words to share after her team won Semifinal Session #1. Words of wisdom to apply outside of gymnastics from one of the sport’s best. #NCAAgym @uclagymnastics pic.twitter.com/PJAoHtOMnq — Inside Gymnastics (@InsideGym) April 21, 2018

P.S. This moment between D-D and Miss Val with Dan in the middle was one of our favorites from the night!

Utah Co-Head Coach Tom Farden

Utah lives to see another day says Coach Farden… it just so happens this is the day they’ll compete for a national title! #NCAAgym @UtahGymnastics pic.twitter.com/R539vaI6Wb — Inside Gymnastics (@InsideGym) April 21, 2018

Oklahoma Head Coach K.J. Kindler

Kindler pointed out that the Sooners weren’t at their best on beam, yet they still broke 198. Speaks to their dominance.

Scary thought from K.J.’s comments… OU was tentative on beam, so if they’re “on” tonight… it’s going to be a tough challenge to try to beat @OU_WGymnastics. #NCAAgym pic.twitter.com/WhPH3VWwO7 — Inside Gymnastics (@InsideGym) April 21, 2018

Florida Head Coach Jenny Rowland

It’s coming together for @GatorsGym at the perfect time, but there’s still room to improve. They’ve got one more chance to put it all together tonight! #NCAAgym pic.twitter.com/Z3sAYIo6nt — Inside Gymnastics (@InsideGym) April 21, 2018

