Tigers On The Rise! Previewing Mizzou With Jocelyn Moore And Kennedy Griffin

Team Camaraderie

While adding new members could be a challenge on the team dynamic, the Tigers have had no problem welcoming more members to the family. Mizzou’s team dynamic is key to the team’s success.

“We’ve really enjoyed bringing in the freshmen and the transfers,” said Sophomore Kennedy Griffin. “These girls are more than my best friends, they’re my sisters. We talk about everything. So while there are new people that have come and joined the team, we all feel like just one big family and like we’ve been here all together the whole time.”

Another key way Mizzou keeps their team dynamic up is by having great leaders in the gym. The younger athletes are able to look up to their experienced upperclassmen teammates whenever they need support navigating the challenges of being a college athlete.

“I would say a lot of the upperclassmen have all kind of stepped into the role of being a leader. It’s not necessarily one person,” Griffin said. “So I would say Amari, Joci and Elise [Tisler] have done a great job, and Kyra [Burns] just kind of rallying our team together, and kind of got the team dynamic to where it is.”

Moore has enjoyed being in a leadership role and building up her teammates.

“It’s so nice to be able to encourage and empower other athletes,” Moore said. “It’s easy to take those rough days and internalize them too much and focus on them, but really you have so many good days that outweigh the bad days that you have. And honestly, most people’s bad days aren’t even bad. They’re just mediocre, which seems to be bad, but when you look at it in a grand scheme of things, it’s really not a bad day, so just reminding them and encouraging them that this is not the end, and you can always go up from.”

Moore may be one of the leaders of Mizzou gymnastics, however there are still many people who she can look to for advice. One of those athletes is teammate Mara Titarsolej.

“We have very similar values and morals.” Moore said. “So it’s really easy to talk about things and just know that we’re on the same page about just a lot of, like, different aspects of life, but also gymnastics too.”