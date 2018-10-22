Inside Gymnastics: How is your training going currently?

Mélanie de Jesus dos Santos: Very well! I [recently] spent 15 days in Houston, Texas, for training with the French team and Simone Biles. I’m very motivated!

Inside: What was it like to win the team silver at Europeans?

Mélanie: Awesome! It was my first team European Championships. I really enjoyed the experience. I gave my best for the French team.

Inside: Could you tell us about your experience at 2017 Worlds?

Mélanie: I really appreciate [being able] to compete with the best gymnasts of the world. It’s really rewarding.

Inside: Are you excited for Worlds?

Mélanie: Yes, of course. I already competed in the Aspire Dome for Doha’s World Cup, and it was amazing.

Inside: What are your goals for the rest of 2018?

Mélanie: [To] succeed [at] my next international competitions.

Inside: What are some of your favorite skills?

Mélanie: The Van Leuween and my exit back full extended [on the] uneven bars.

Inside: What are some of your favorite competition memories?

Mélanie: I think my best memories are last year for the Internationaux de France 2017 in Paris and the last European Championships in Glasgow.

Inside: You’re an amazing all-arounder; what is your favorite apparatus?

Mélanie: Balance beam and vault!

Inside: Are you looking toward Tokyo 2020?

Mélanie: Yes, that’s my number one goal of this Olympic cycle.

