By Anna Rose Johnson
Currently one of the most talented all-around gymnasts in the world, France’s Mélanie de Jesus dos Santos made her major international debut at the 2017 American Cup and has continued to impress with her powerful and stylish performances ever since. At the 2018 European Championships, she helped her team to a memorable silver medal behind Russia in a highly competitive team final. In this quick Q&A, de Jesus dos Santos tells us about her training for Worlds, favorite things and her goals for 2018 and beyond!
Feature Photo by Grace Chiu
Inside Gymnastics: How is your training going currently?
Mélanie de Jesus dos Santos: Very well! I [recently] spent 15 days in Houston, Texas, for training with the French team and Simone Biles. I’m very motivated!
Inside: What was it like to win the team silver at Europeans?
Mélanie: Awesome! It was my first team European Championships. I really enjoyed the experience. I gave my best for the French team.
Inside: Could you tell us about your experience at 2017 Worlds?
Mélanie: I really appreciate [being able] to compete with the best gymnasts of the world. It’s really rewarding.
Inside: Are you excited for Worlds?
Mélanie: Yes, of course. I already competed in the Aspire Dome for Doha’s World Cup, and it was amazing.
Inside: What are your goals for the rest of 2018?
Mélanie: [To] succeed [at] my next international competitions.
Inside: What are some of your favorite skills?
Mélanie: The Van Leuween and my exit back full extended [on the] uneven bars.
Inside: What are some of your favorite competition memories?
Mélanie: I think my best memories are last year for the Internationaux de France 2017 in Paris and the last European Championships in Glasgow.
Inside: You’re an amazing all-arounder; what is your favorite apparatus?
Mélanie: Balance beam and vault!
Inside: Are you looking toward Tokyo 2020?
Mélanie: Yes, that’s my number one goal of this Olympic cycle.
FUN FACTS ABOUT MÉLANIE
Favorite Color
Yellow
Favorite Social Media App
Favorite Activity Outside the Gym
“The tuna fishing when I go home to Martinique.”
Favorite Place to Travel
“In the Caribbean.”
Pets
“I have one dog and one cat!”
Favorite Book or Movie
“‘Les Choristes; it’s a French movie.”
Anna Rose Johnson writes about women’s artistic and rhythmic gymnastics. She loves Whippets, brownies, and full-twisting double layouts. Her writing portfolio can be viewed at: https://annarosejohnson.contently.com