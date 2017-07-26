Inside Gymnastics: Could you give us a brief overview of your career so far, especially the last couple of years?

Marissa Oakley: The past few years have been filled with many ups and downs for me. In 2014, I had the opportunity to compete during the summer elite season at both Classics and at P&G Championships, which was such a wonderful experience for me! I had some minor injuries in the spring of 2015, and was planning on making my return to competition at 2015 Classics. Unfortunately, I was injured during warmups for that competition. I was hoping to return to competition in 2016; however, recovery was a lot longer than we originally anticipated which in turn kept me out for another season. I started attending national team training camps again late last year and was hoping to have the opportunity to compete during the spring, but unfortunately sustained another injury early this year. I spent a large portion of this year getting healthy again, and the routines that I competed at the national qualifier were still a bit downgraded, but I am happy with where I’m at now and hope to build on my performance from that meet going into the rest of this season.

Inside: What made you decide to return to elite?

Marissa: After the 2014 season, I was so motivated and felt that I had so many goals that I wanted to accomplish in the elite world. Even though I have not been physically able to compete these past couple years, my heart has always been set on continuing towards those goals. I want to be able to end my elite career on my own terms, whenever that may be, rather than just giving up because I was injured. I did not want to have any regrets, and felt that I owed it to myself to give elite one more try before heading off to college.

Inside: Tell us about qualifying to the U.S. Classic!

Marissa: Qualifying to Classics was so exciting for me! The national qualifier was not a perfect meet for me, but it was so nice to be back out on the competition floor. There were times leading up to the meet that I doubted myself a bit, so I think being able to go out and hit my routines was a great confidence booster. It showed me what I can do if I just trust myself and my training!

Inside: How is your training going in general?

Marissa: Right now, training has been going great! I am happy to be healthy and fully training, and have been focusing on execution and consistency to help build my confidence as I head into Classics.

Inside: Are you working on any upgrades?

Marissa: With Classics so close, I am not working on any major upgrades right now. However, I am hoping to add a few connections into my beam routine, and I am also building back up to a harder dismount on bars. I am hoping that these upgrades will be ready for Classics!

Inside: What is it like training at your new gym, Everest?

Marissa: I absolutely love training at Everest! It was definitely a big transition at first. Having a new schedule and conditioning program while also transitioning into an online school program for my last two years of high school was definitely challenging at first. However, I wouldn’t trade the opportunity in for anything. Both the coaches and girls are so supportive and we are pushed to be our very best even on those hard days. Everest is a great fit for me and I am thankful for all my new lifelong friends.