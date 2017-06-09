An unfortunate knee injury in April 2016 prevented Maggie from training full-time in the lead-up to the Olympics. Placing sixth at the U.S. Olympic Trials, Maggie just missed making the team going to Rio, but she resolved not to let the disappointment engulf her. She shifted her mindset to focus on preparing for her first season at Oklahoma, although the transition wasn’t easy. “The elite scene was more individualized and kind of serious and everything like that,” Maggie tells us, “and then college gymnastics is more fun and upbeat. But being away from home and doing everything on my own has been kind of a big transition for me.”

Balancing schoolwork and gymnastics was also a challenge at first. “When I was in elite gymnastics, I felt like gymnastics was my main priority, not school, [so it’s been] different,” she says. “It’s kind of different to be on my own and figuring everything out by myself.”

After scoring perfect tens on every apparatus during the 2017 season, she capped her successful freshman year with a team title at the NCAA Championships in St. Louis. “It meant the world to me [to help the team win],” says Maggie. “It felt so good winning as a team; we’d been through the hard times together, and we’d worked so hard. Coming off my disappointment from last year, it’s such an amazing feeling to achieve one of my biggest goals, which was to win [a] national championships title as a team, so that was really exciting for me.”

Maggie’s favorite moment from the 2017 season was definitely winning the NCAA team title. “The morning we woke up, we… had a team meeting,” she recalls. “Our coaches were all just very pumped up and really excited for us to get out there. We were all warming up; we were all nailing our routines, nailing every single landing. I remember Tom [Haley, assistant coach] came over to us and was like, ‘You guys [have] got to go out there and do what you’ve been doing, and you’ll win this thing.’ We just had that feeling that we were going to win the title.”