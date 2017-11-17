by Anna Rose Johnson
In honor of Kerri Strug’s 40th birthday on November 19th, take a 10-question quiz to see how much you know about the famous gymnast and her iconic career!
1. Kerri’s birthplace was…
A. Houston, TX
B. Denver, CO
C. Tucson, AR
D. Plano, TX
2. Kerri's middle name is...
A. Allyson
B. Jane
C. Marie
D. Madeleine
3. Kerri won the American Cup in the year...
A. 1997
B. 1996
C. 1995
D. 1994
4. Which of these gyms did Kerri not attend during her competitive career?
A. Brown’s Gymnastics
B. Colorado Aerials
C. Dynamo
D. Cincinnati Gymnastics
5. The university Kerri attended directly following the 1996 Games was…
A. Utah
B. UCLA
C. Georgia
D. LSU
6. Kerri’s first World Championships was in the year…
A. 1990
B. 1991
C. 1992
D. 1993
7. Kerri won a gold medal at which of these 1993 competitions?
A. Arthur Gander Memorial
B. Swiss Cup
C. Hilton Challenge
D. Reebok International Mixed Pairs
8. How tall was Kerri at the 1996 Olympics?
A. 4 ft. 6 ½
B. 4 ft. 7
C. 4 ft. 7 ½
D. 4 ft. 8
9. In what place did Kerri finish at the 1996 Olympic Trials?
A. First
B. Second
C. Third
D. Fourth
10. Kerri’s famous vault in the 1996 team final received a score of…
A. 10.000
B. 9.775
C. 9.825
D. 9.712
ANSWERS
1: C, 2: A, 3: B, 4: D, 5: B, 6: B, 7: C, 8: C, 9: B, 10: D