On Sunday, October 8, JUMP, JIVE & THRIVE will present a star-studded unique live show for the whole family combining the best of music, gymnastics and dance to celebrate cancer survivorship. Melissa Etheridge, iconic cancer survivor and activist, and Laurie Hernandez, Olympic Gold Medalist gymnast and Dancing with the Stars winner (who lost her grandmother to cancer while on the show), will headline. Electronic violinist Lindsey Stirling, now on Dancing with the Stars, will perform, accompanied by saxophonist Dave Koz, and Olympic Gold medalist Nastia Liukin will perform a spectacular gymnastics and dance tribute to music by Lindsey’s DWTS partner Mark Ballas and wife BC Jean, Erin Bowman will also perform, with more guest stars to be announced. Over 20 Olympic and Collegiate champions including Jordyn Wieber, Sam Peszek, Betty Okino and the 2017-2018 UCLA women’s gymnastics team will perform, paying tribute to their six time Bruin NCAA championship coach and cancer survivor, Valorie Kondos Field. Cancer survivor and America’s Got Talent semi-finalist Calysta Bevier will also lend her talent. There will be dance performances by Dance Moms’ Chloe Lukasiak, cast members of Dancing with the Stars, and a very special performance by Le Rêve. The show will be hosted by cancer survivors Olympic Gold Medalist Scott Hamilton, Shannon Miller, the most decorated American gymnast in history, and TV personality Samantha Harris. Many more celebrity cancer survivors will be participating. The event takes place at UCLA’s Pauley Pavilion on October 8th at 6pm, and will be aired on CBS-TV on Saturday, October 21.

Not only will JUMP, JIVE & THRIVE be an inspirational evening of great performances, it will also educate by providing actionable information for survivors and caregivers. In addition, the journeys of each of our survivor performers, hosts and presenters will be woven through the broadcast, the live event and social media channels.

JUMP, JIVE & THRIVE is produced by the creators of the Teen Choice Awards in association with the Breast Cancer Research Foundation, The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS), and the Pediatric Cancer Research Foundation (PCRF). Jump, Jive & Thrive will benefit the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.

Tickets, ranging from $15 student tickets to $135 VIP seats, are available through Ticketmaster, Pauley Pavilion box office: (310) 825-4546, and at www.JumpJiveandThrive.com, where group sales and more information are available.

Source: Press Release, Via JAG Entertainment