Inside Gymnastics: Tell us a little about yourself and your gymnastics career!

Jordan Bowers: I am 15 years old. I started gymnastics at the age of 2 in a parent/tot class at Solid Rock Gymnastics, and I’ve been there ever since.

Inside: Please tell us about the Pacific Rim Championships!

Jordan: I went into this competition with the mentality that it was my first international meet and all I needed to do was go out there and do what I do in the gym, just [like] workout. The most important thing is to have fun! I was not expecting to win all-around gold at all, especially with my fall on beam. When my coach told me that I won, I could not believe her; I was so excited and couldn’t be more proud of myself for how I performed.

Inside: What was it like to win team gold at PacRims?

Jordan: The team competition was definitely my favorite. All of us girls are so close together, we are basically like family. We support each other through everything, and we always have each other’s backs. I couldn’t have asked for a better group of girls to be competing with out there and representing the United States.

Inside: What have been some of your favorite competition moments?

Jordan: PacRims was definitely by far my favorite competition so far. I also love U.S. Classics and Championships because we are all together, and we support each other and cheer for each other there too, and I enjoy being with all of my teammates.

Inside: How has your training been going currently?

Jordan: My training has been going really [well] lately. I have been focusing on doing routines to prepare for our upcoming National Team Camp in May, and then we leave for Pan Ams not too long after that, and I am so excited for both!

Inside: Have you done ballet or other dance training? You have a fabulous style and beautiful lines on each apparatus!

Jordan: Thank you! I have done some ballet through my cousin, who choreographed my floor routine, and I’ve been to a few studios to do some ballet, but I didn’t do it for that long so I haven’t really had any dance training throughout my life.

Inside: When will your next competition be?

Jordan: My next competition will be at Pan Ams in Buenos Aires, Argentina, in June. After that I will attend Classics in July and Championships in August.

Inside: What are your goals for the rest of 2018?

Jordan: My goals for the rest of 2018 are to be consistent and clean, and make National Team at Championships.

Inside: What are your long-term gymnastics goals? Is Tokyo 2020 a goal?

Jordan: My long-term goals are to make a Worlds team and many more international competitions. And yes, Tokyo 2020 has been my goal ever since I was a little girl.

Inside: Who are some gymnasts you admire?

Jordan: My favorite gymnast of all time is Alicia Sacramone! I also admire Maggie Nichols, McKayla Maroney, Simone Biles, Shawn Johnson and Nastia Liukin.

Inside: What’s your favorite skill?

Jordan: My favorite skill is my hand front on beam. It is so unique and different.

Help Jordan’s family get the opportunity to be able to watch her in compete person in Buenos Aires, Argentina, in June as she competes for Team USA at Junior Pan Ams! Click here to donate to the Bowers’ International Travel Fund.