IN 1996, THE PRESSURE WAS ON TEAM USA TO DELIVER. The U.S. women’s team had finished second in the boycotted L.A. 1984 Games, and they didn’t make the podium in Seoul 1988. The 1992 Barcelona team was strong in the lead-up to the Olympics, but injuries and errors resulted in a gold medal for the Unified Team (the former Soviet Union), leaving the USA to wonder what they could do differently.

But every piece fell into place on the road to Atlanta. Despite significant injuries for Dominique Moceanu and Shannon Miller shortly before the Olympics, the Magnificent Seven rose to the occasion and wowed the world with their brilliant technique and power.

Those Olympics left an indelible mark on Jaycie Phelps’ memory. “Our first time in the arena for podium training, there were 20,000 people watching, and as soon as we walked across the floor in the warm-up gym, the entire arena erupted in USA chants,” remembers Phelps. “Keep in mind, the warm-up gym was in the corner and covered with big curtains. There were four countries out on the competition equipment doing their podium training practice. There was a tiny portion of the arena that could see into the warm-up gym and as soon as they saw us walk in to warm up, they began the chanting. USA—USA—USA…that’s the moment it got real! We were at the Olympic Games.”

Fast forward 22 years, and Phelps is guiding Vore to glory on the J.O. stage, in preparation of another pressure-filled journey: the quest to secure a college scholarship. Between early recruiting and a limited number of full-on scholarships, Jacey Vore knows it might be difficult to reach her dream, but she’s excited for the challenge.

“Going to the Olympics and competing for my country has always been a dream of mine, but for now I’m looking forward to being able to compete for a school,” says Vore. “I think so highly of many college teams, it would be amazing to compete at any of them. I love watching the National Championships and I would be so ecstatic to be on a team that could get me there!” While Vore says that competing as an elite athlete “would always be awesome,” she’s focused on the NCAA path, where she hopes to someday win a National Championship with her team.