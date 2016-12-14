The talented gymnast has enjoyed great success competing as a Level 8, winning two gold medals (on bars and beam) at the 2016 Region 3 Championships, in addition to capturing silver medals on floor and in the all-around. Now Jansen is training Level 9 for 2017, and she’s using the downtime before the start of the new season to fine-tune her current skills and test out some upgrades. “I’m pretty confident about the season,” she commented. “I’m working on my new beam mount and a new floor routine. There’s especially a big change on bars.” She names a giant half, front giant, and double back among her new skills on the uneven bars. “It’s amazing to think that I actually can do [these upgrades]. I’m working on a pass right now and I never thought I’d be able to do that.” She is also training a back handspring, back layout and a front aerial on balance beam, in addition to a double twist, a ½ punch, and a front handspring full on floor. “Really, I’m just trying to perfect and clean my simple skills before I move onto the tricks and harder skills,” she noted.

Her goals for the coming year include qualifying to the Western Championships, one of the largest J.O. competitions in the country. “It will be the first year I’ll be eligible for Westerns,” said Jansen, “and [my goals are] to place first in one of the apparatuses or the all-around, and continue to stay healthy and keep progressing.”