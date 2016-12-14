When she needed a product to cushion the impact on repetitive beam elements, Raisman ended up developing her own type of mat. Her innovation eventually became the Aly Raisman bALYance™ Beam Landing Pad, which features a unique dual density landing pad in addition to microfiber, moisture-absorbent towels on each side. These towels enable gymnasts to wipe their feet during training without having to leave the beam. These unique pads can be used at home or at the gym, and are especially well-suited to young gymnasts, acrobats, and cheerleaders.

“By building relationships with top athletes and coaches and focusing on what we do best, making skill development products, we can continue to grow our brand. We are also very excited to have had Aly’s input throughout the developmental stages of the Aly Raisman bALYance™ Beam Landing Pad,” said Scott Roth, Resilite’s Vice President Business Development in a press release.

Other products in the Aly™ Signature Series products will be available exclusively from Resilite in early 2017.

For more information, visit http://www.resilite.com/ and http://www.resilite.com/departments/wrestling.aspx.